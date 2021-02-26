Barry Jenkins Directorial 'The Underground Railroad' Gets A Release Date; Here's When

American historical drama series The Underground Railroad has made a lot of noise on social media ever since its teaser has been released. It is an Amazon Prime special and has been directed by Barry Jenkins who previously has helmed Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. The audience has been waiting for an update on the release date of the series. To the much-excitement of the fans, the Instagram account of Amazon Prime Video has finally announced this Barry Jenkins' directorial's release date.

The Underground Railroad's release date announced

A short snippet from the teaser was shared by the account the series' release date was revealed to be May 14. In the video, Thuso Mbedu's character Cora Randall is seen fighting for freedom from white society. The clip also shows houses of the black community being burned and destroyed as well. She also is seen escaping from the underground secret tunnels train tunnels. Over the course of time, Cora is also pursued by Joel Edgerton who is actually a bounty hunter. He is paid to bring the escapees back.

The Underground Railroad is based on a novel authored by Colson Whitehead. The cast of this series includes also includes Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus Gladney, Jr, Will Poulter and Peter Mullan. Barry Jenkins is also the executive producer of the show alongside Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Whitehead Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner.

Barry Jenkins' movies

The ace director has directed some of the best award-winning films in Hollywood. He made his directorial debut with My Josephine. His 2008 romantic drama film Medicine Of Melancholy won the Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Feature. He then went on to film Moonlight which won many prestigious awards and accolades including the Academy Award for Best Picture. His other notable works If Beale Street Could Talk and Dear White People.

Thuso Mbedu's filmography

Thuso is a South African actor who is known for the eccentric characters that she plays. Some of her notable works are Isibaya, Scandal!, Is'Thunzi and Generations: The Legacy. Her stellar performance in Is'Thunzi won her an Emmy Award as well.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from the teaser

