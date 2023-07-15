Barun Sobti Reveals Why His Life Is Not The Same After Starring In Asur

For Barun Sobti, a significant milestone in his career came in the form of the show Asur, which he considers a life-changing project. The actor emphasised the significance of the show in shaping his career. In a recent interview, the actor shared how his career took a new direction after being a part of the series.

3 things you need to know

Sobti began his acting career in 2009 with the TV series Shraddha.

In 2014, he ventured into films with Main Aur Mr. Riight.

He lent his voice to narrate the audiobook The Last Boy to Fall in Love by Durjoy Datta

Barun Sobti's performance in Asur earns him recognition as a serious actor

‘People take me more seriously now’, Barun stated. ‘The character I played in Asur was very difficult and had many layers. It was a deep, complex role, and I think I managed to portray it well. As a result, people now see me as a serious actor. It’s a huge milestone in my life’.

(Barun played the character of Nikhil Nayar in Asur | Image: Barun Sobti/Instagram)

Reflection on his transition from television to films now to OTT platforms. Barun acknowledged the ups and downs that come with being an actor. He explained that the entertainment industry is perception-driven, with initial impressions carrying significant weight. Additionally, the sheer number of actors in the country contributes to the challenges faced by individuals in the industry.

He said, ‘It’s had its ups and downs, but that’s the life of an actor I think. Every actor I think goes through that. Because one, it's a perception-based business. First, we started, the images and everything, it mattered a lot. And secondly, there are tons of actors in our country. So yeah, Kabhi kisi ka time toh kabhi kisi aur ka’.

Barun takes on a challenging roles in the murder mystery series Kohrra

Barun Sobti is gearing up for his upcoming series, Kohrra. The show set against the backdrop of Punjab, is a murder mystery that delved into relationships and more. Barun will be seen portraying the role of a police officer with complex layers in the series. Joining him in the cast are actors Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola, and others. Kohrra has already hit the screen of Netflix this Friday i.e., July 14, 2023.