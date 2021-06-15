Batman & Catwoman’s Intimate Scene Was “refused” By DC Says 'Harley Quinn' Creator

The executive producers and co-creators of Harley Quinn's show, which can be viewed by streamers globally on HBO Max as well as other services around the globe, quite recently opened up on the mandates that were passed down by DC comics in connection to an intimate scene between Batman and Catwoman that was eventually cut out of one of the episodes of Harley Quinn Season 3.

While talking about the same with the officials at Variety, the co-creators of the show, namely Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, revealed that at one point in time in Harley Quinn Season 3, Batman was supposed to perform an act of oral gratification on Catwoman during a moment. But, when the idea was floated by DC, they were quick to let the two know that they "absolutely cannot do that" because "heroes do not do that". As per Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, DC gave the reason that it would affect toy sales.

About Harley Quinn, the HBO Max series:

The Harley Quinn HBO Max series follows a newly single Harley Quinn who sets off to make it on her own as the criminal queen-pin in Gotham City. The titular character is voiced by The Big Bang Theory's Penny aka Kaley Cuoco. The series has, time and again, seen physical altercations between Batman and Harley Quinn, who can be seen teaming up with other antagonist-like and anti-hero characters that are a part of the DC Comics roster.

As far as Harley Quinn's voice cast list is concerned, the show sees characters voiced by the likes of Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, and J.B. Smoove, amongst others. The characters of Batman and Catwoman are voiced by Diedrich Bader and Sanaa Lathan respectively. The show has been credited for touching upon the themes of sexism as well as racism and is hailed for featuring a strong set of female characters. As far as information regarding Harley Quinn Season 3 release date is concerned, nothing in connection to the same is known as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by either the cast members or the people responsible for bringing it to life.

Harley Quinn trailer:

