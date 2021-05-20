'Batman: Caped Crusader' Animated Series Announced By HBO Max And Cartoon Network

Batman is arguably one of the most famous characters of DC Comics and has been adapted onto the screen several times in the past. However, it has been recently announced that a new venture of the character will be launched, which is set to be an animated series. Having received the title of Batman: Caped Crusader, the series will bring yet another rebooted version of the character. Following are more details about the unveiling of this new venture, along with the statements made by the studios about its launch.

Batman: Caped Crusader unveiled by HBO Max and Cartoon Network

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have joined forces to bring the new edition of Batman, with Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves receiving the responsibilities of executive producing. According to Deadline, the production of this series will be a joint effort of Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. Tom Ascheim, who is the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, expressed his pleasure “to feed the insatiable appetite” of Batman fans. He also said that this series shall be entertaining for “first time and Die-hard fans alike”, having brought “an impressive creative team in place”.

Ascheim also added that he believes this series is “another future Batman classic in the making”. The statement also acknowledged the impact created by Batman: The Animated Series, saying that it was a “masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans”. The statement further added that this has led the studios to bring together the executive producers to bring forward the series that will “continue the same groundbreaking legacy”. The executive producers also made a statement on this, expressing their excitement to work together while creating the series.

They have also promised the Batman: Caped Crusader will be “thrilling, cinematic and evocative” of the roots of the character. Along with the previous animated series, Batman was also popularly brought to screen by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Several actors have portrayed the character on the big screen till date, including Christian Bale in the mentioned trilogy and Ben Affleck in DC films.

IMAGE: 'BATMAN' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.