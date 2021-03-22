'Batwoman' Season 2 To Reintroduce Character Kate Kane; Wallis Day To Replace Ruby Rose

The CW superhero drama show Batwoman has finally found its new Kate Kane. Actor Wallis Day is now gearing up to take over the role which was previously essayed by Ruby Rose in season one. The same announcement was made official by Wallis Day through her Instagram profile on Monday, March 22.

Wallis Day joins Batwoman season 2

“Super excited to finally announce I’m joining the cast of Batwoman”, Day explained on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a report announcing the new development in the show’s cast. “I’m sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it’s been working on the show so far”, she added.

Wallis further said that “it’s a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that’s already been established and it’s a journey I’m looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. Everyone’s made me feel so welcome and it’s amazing being back home with my DC family.” Check out the post shared by her below:

In the first season, Batwoman aka Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne takes over the role of Batman as a vigilante to save Gotham City amidst the sudden disappearance of Batman. After the completion of season one, Ruby Rose who played the role of Kate opted out of the project citing a back injury she suffered during the filming process. The plotline showcased Kate presumed to be dead after a plane crash.

Now, in Batwoman season 2, actor Javicia Leslie took on the titular role, portraying the role of Ryan Wilder. In the series, she becomes the woman who carries forward the responsibility of being Batwoman post discovering the suit in the wreckage of a plane crash. Now, the creators aim at reintroducing a revamped Kate Kane featuring a brand new face. It appears that the mysterious plane crash incident will finally be explained in the plotline for all the ardent fans. Batwoman season 2 began premiering on January 17 and a third season of the show has also been ordered by the network. Developed by Caroline Dries, this CW show’s plot is based on the DC comic character of the same name.