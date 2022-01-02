BBC Unveils 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Trailer; Excited Fans Can't Wait To Watch The Show

Steven Knight is back with the season finale of Peaky Blinders, the recently released trailer of which looks intriguing to the core. BBC has billed the sixth instalment as the show's final outing, with Cillian Murphy's seasoned criminal Tommy Shelby gearing up for his final stand. Stakes are high as Tommy mobilizes everything he can to seek revenge against his nemesis Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin) after the concluding events of season five.

The trailer opens and closes with blazing guns, with Tommy's goosebump inducing dialogue "One last deed to be done", setting the stage for the final showdown. The trailer reveals little about the storyline, only showcasing fleeting glimpses of the characters and moments.

One last deal to be done.



The rage-filled Shelby can be seen iterating, "We've a very powerful enemy," and adds "This will be the end of it." Marking the conclusion of the beloved British drama, Murphy's Tommy Shelby then quips that they've to finish one last deed before the "Peaky Blinders rest." Take a look.

With Tommy left at a loss of words after his failure to assassinate fascistic politician Sir Oswald Mosley, one can expect the series to be a revenge story. Tom Hardy and Stephen Graham's characters also make brief appearances in the trailer.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement ahead of bidding adieu to the period crime drama, and called the trailer "crazyyy". Many noted that they can't wait for the show to air, while others left emotional messages, mentioning that they don't want it to end.

In an earlier conversion with Variety, Steven Knight spoke about what fans can expect from the show. He quipped that the struggle Tommy Shelby has in his opposition to fascism would continue. Knight quipped that something in Shelby is brought back to life after he encounters fascism and 'he decides there is good and bad'. This leads him to devote his time to opposing it.

