Bear Grylls Birthday: Did You Know He Served In The British Special Forces For 3 Years?

Bear Grylls is one of the most celebrated adventurers of the world, who is mainly known for his work on the show, Man Vs Wild. The documentary-style reality show revolves around the various adventures of Bear Grylls and how he survives the toughest situations with tactful methods. But did you know that the British adventurer is a well-trained martial artist and has also served in the army before joining television? He believes most of his survival skills come from his military training, which was close to three years long.

Bear Grylls trained in the army?

Bear Grylls is a famous television personality who is best known for his numerous adventures in the most difficult places on the globe, including deadly jungles, deserts, and mountains. According to the information released on his official website, he started training in martial arts at a very young age. He also served as a soldier in the British Special Forces, under the 21 SAS Regiment. According to the adventurer himself, he learnt most of his survival skills in these three years, allowing him to combat various difficult situations put forth by mother nature. Bear Grylls also reportedly suffered multiple injuries during this period and was often in and out of military rehabilitation.

Bear Grylls has hosted and been a part of multiple hit shows in the past and is a relevant figure amongst the people, even today. Man Vs Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, and The Island with Bear Grylls, are a few of his shows which have enjoyed a huge fan following over the years. In 2019, he also launched a reality series on Netflix, which went on to win a place in Emmy nominations for its promising content. Bear Grylls’ shows have been so well-received that he has also hosted a series of international dignitaries including Barak Obama, Roger Federer, Narendra Modi, and Julia Roberts, amongst others.

IMAGE: BEAR GRYLLS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.