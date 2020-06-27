Bear Grylls To Host 'World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji' On OTT Platform

British adventurer Bear Grylls is all set to join a new reality competition series World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. It will stream on digital entertainment service Amazon Prime Video. So, Grylls will begin a quest to crown the tough team of survivalists. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series:

Bear Grylls to host World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

According to reports, Bear Grylls is about to hit the rugged terrain again in an exciting competition series World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. The Survivor show creator Mark Burnett is an executive producer of the series. Moreover, 46-year-old Grylls will host World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, which will showcase 66 teams from 30 different countries. As per a report, the makers of the series revealed that the teams would race nonstop for 11 days and 24 hours a day across hundreds of miles of harsh Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles, as well as oceans.

Check this out!!! The biggest adventure race ever held... The World’s Toughest Race @PrimeVideo https://t.co/womnlzwrdi https://t.co/vbnFEaBAaz — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) June 24, 2020

According to reports, the makers of World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji filmed it during the last fall in the country. So, the 10-episode adventure series will feature a battle for 330 competitors. They all will reportedly form teams of five people, which will include four racers and an assistant crew member. However, the challenges are not the number of competing teams, but around 671 kilometres of terrain that stands between them and the finish line.

Bear Grylls announced the series in his recent tweet on June 24, 2020. It features the poster of the Running Wild star. In the caption accompanying his photo, Grylls wrote, “Announcing the largest scale TV series we have EVER made: @ToughRaceTV...10 episodes on @PrimeVideo - a 672km race through jungle, mountains, across the ocean, ravines, swamps and rivers. What these adventure teams go through was mind-blowing, and the stories are inspirational...”

Announcing the largest scale TV series we have EVER made: @ToughRaceTV ...10 episodes on @PrimeVideo - a 672km race through jungle, mountains, across ocean, ravines, swamps and rivers. What these adventure teams go through was mind blowing and the stories are inspirational... pic.twitter.com/4a5iPrTsju — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) June 24, 2020

According to reports, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji will premiere in more than 200 countries and territories across the world. The audience will witness the limits of competitors, who will test their physical and mental endurance like never before. The series will mark its journey on August 14, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: Manchester United Team Up With Bear Grylls To Support Local Children Amid UK Lockdown

Also read: Rajinikanth's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Episode Creates History In The Genre

The Man vs Wild star is a part of the award-winning executive producing team. As per reports, it also brings The Biggest Loser producer Lisa Hennessy and The Amazing Race producer Eric Van Wagenen in the project. The Running Wild star will host the show.

Also read: Bear Grylls To Produce Afghanistan-set 'Count Of Monte Cristo' Movie

Also read: From His Zest To Hope; Rajinikanth's Best Moments From ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.