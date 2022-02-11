'Beauty And The Beast' Prequel Series Postponed On Disney+; Check Details

The 2017 live-action adaption fantasy musical film Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the lead, was all set for its prequel. Disney originally announced the series in 2020, but unfortunately, recently, the project got shelved. This news came right after Disney+ announced that British pop star Rita Ora was roped in to join the cast of the series, which was also to feature Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin.

The original Beauty and the beast musical romantic fantasy film was helmed by Bill Condon with its screenplay by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film received a good response at the box office window and grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Beauty and the Beast prequel series postponed on Disney+

As per the reports of Variety, the musical series is postponed due to some creative and scheduling issues. The series was about to start filming this year in Europe but due to the unavailability of certain creative elements including the script and original music not coming together in the direction as expected by the makers, they eventually decided to put a hold on the series and revisit it later sometime.

More about the Beauty and the Beast prequel series

The press release of the prequel of Beauty and the Beast revealed the series will be set years before the tale of The Beast and Belle's romance ever began. It will follow Evan's character Gaston who is an arrogant hunter and veteran and his animal-loving, longtime suffering sidekick LeFou.The official plotline of the film read-

"While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbours many secrets."

For the unversed, Disney had earlier made the announcement of the prequel series for Beauty and Beast and it was about to have a total of eight episodes. Actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad were about to reprise their characters of Gaston and LeFou respectively from the previous film. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy was to direct the first episode. EGOT Award-winning composer Alan Menken, who scored both the 1991 and 2017 Beauty and the Beast movies, was taken on board to write the soundtrack of the series.

