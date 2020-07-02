'Beavis And Butt-head' To Come Back Into The Gen Z World With Two New Seasons

Comedy Central has now decided to restart the popular animated series, Beavis And Butt-Head. Reportedly, they are coming up with two new seasons for the show. Comedy Central also revealed that the revival of the show is not going to be based in 1993 but will introduce the main characters to the modern world.

Beavis and Butt-head to be revived for two additional seasons

Comedy Central released a statement regarding the same and revealed that, in this iteration, Beavis and Butt-head are entering a whole new Gen Z world. They also mentioned that the show will feature meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans: Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids. Going after their old audience along with the new ones seems like a great plan to attract maximum viewers to the show. They have not yet spoken about the characters and their roles. There is also a possibility that the parents referred to are now Beavis and Butt-Head themselves. The show’s creator Mike Judge is going to be lending his voice for the two main characters, Beavis and Butt-head. Chris McCarthy, President of Comedy Central’s Entertainment & Youth Group spoke to a news house and said that Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and they can’t wait to watch as the show navigates the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.

More about Beavis and Butt-head

Initially, the original series was considered controversial in its time. This was because of the crudeness displayed and its characters being extremely obsessed with dangerous stunts, which were a target for conservative critics. It is also believed that Beavis and Butt-Head was the reason that another animated series about vulgar kids, South Park, was released on Comedy Central in the year 1997.

A feature-length movie of the show was also released in the year 1996 and it was called Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. The film was appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. It also received a 72% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.18/10 on IMDb. The film revolves around two characters who set out on a journey after their beloved TV gets stolen. Trouble increases as the two are drawn into a major arms-smuggling scheme. The film was written and directed by series creator Mike Judge and it stars the usual voice actors of the show including Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Robert Stack, and Cloris Leachman.

