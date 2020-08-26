Bebaakee's New Song 'Galliyaan' Starring Kushal Tandon And Shiv Jyoti Out | Watch

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama, Bebaakee, took to their social media handle on August 26 to unveil the latest track from the show titled Galliyaan. The video stars Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti in lead roles. The song has already impressed fans and viewers.

The video starts off with Jyoti getting off the car and telling Kushal that every time she tries to think good about him, he always ends up disappointing her. The song and its lyrics describe how the two feel for one another. With a feeling of nostalgia there, the pair are searching for the roads and lanes that will see them reunite. Still thinking of his lady love, the song shows Kushal going back in time and focusing on how his stubbornness and defiant actions had broken her heart. The video ends by showing both of them heartbroken. Watch the video below.

The video has been well-received from fans and music lovers as it has garnered several likes and positive comments. Netizens have gone all out to praise the song, its lyrics and the acting skills of the actors in the video. One of the users wrote, “Love, love, love this song”, while the other one wrote, “can’t wait for Bebaakee”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

More about the song

The song is written and composed by Akhil Sachdeva and has been sung by Asees Kaur. The music has been arranged by Vaibhav Pani. As revealed by a spokesperson, composer Akhil Sachdeva said, "This beautiful song will take you down the lane of love and relive the memories to make you fall in love all over again. It’s the vibe of the song that makes it different yet so relatable. It's a soul-stirring track and I am sure it will strike the right chord with the viewers who are listening to it."

About the film

Bebaakee is a tale between two people, Sufiyaan and Kainaat, and is about love, passion and folly. Their relationship which begins in the show is a roller coaster ride of emotions due to their shared love for journalism. While in this romantic web series destiny brings together Sufiyaan (Kushal) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput), they are unable to understand whether their passion is followed by love or hate. The series will begin streaming from August 30 exclusively on ALTBalaji

