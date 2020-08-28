Bebaakee Release Hyped Up With Rabba Khair Kari Song Release On Social Media

Alt Balaji has been dominating the OTT platform content consumption. It’s a popular show, Bebaakee has been creating a lot of hype with its release date just around the corner. As a promotion for the series, they have been [posting a lot of new content on their social media. The makers recently released a song for the web series that has grabbed a lot of attention. Read more to know about Bebaakee song.

Bebaakee song, Rabba Khair Kari released

Ekta Kapoor herself released the song, Rabba Khair Kari through her social media post. A number of other posts were also shared by the makers’ official social media handles that has been creating much anticipation amongst the audience. She shared the video and captioned it with, “Na aave koi judaiyaan Sufiyaan aur Kainaat ke beech mein. Mukammal ho yeh bebaak pyaar, #RabbaKhairKari! Watch this song of love and hope by @richasharmaofficial and @digvijaysinghpariyarofficial.#RabbaKhairKari, Song OUT NOW!#Bebaakee streaming 30th August, on @altbalaji & @zee5shows.” A number of her fans have already started sharing the post and it has managed to get more than 11K likes in just 30 minutes of its release.

Similarly, the makers had also released a song called Galliyaan on August 27, 2020. The fans were extremely happy to see Kaushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti on the same screen. The video was released on Alt Balaji’s Official website and it was captioned with, “Galliyaan, woh Galliyaan, kithe reh gaiyaan...jinmein chhupi thi Sufiyaan aur Kainaat ke pyaar ki nishaniyaan?Witness this Bebaak stormy love, with #Galliyaan sung by @aseeskaurmusic and @sachdevaakhilnasha. Song OUT NOW! #Bebaakee streaming 30th August, on #ALTBalaji”.

Bebaakee Release Date

Alt Balaji's Bebaakee release has now been announced. It is going to start streaming on August 30. 2020

Bebaakee is a web tv show that will be available on Alt Balaji. It has a total of 10 episodes and it will be launched on 30th August 2020. With the growth of Netflix, all other companies have started backing up their streaming service game. Alt Balaji has been releasing some breathtaking content on their streaming site and is currently all in favour of releasing a new series called Bebaakee. The show stars some of the most popular stars of the industry including Sonali Raut, Karan Jotwani, Suchitra Pillai, Shivjyoti Rajput and Kushal Tandon. The story revolves around two friends, Sufiyaan and Imtiaz. The two are owners ff the biggest media house in Manali. But the plot takes a twist when both the friends fall in love with the same woman.

