Before 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Has Season 5 Been Confirmed? All You Need To Know

It’s been over two years since the third season of Stranger Things aired, and fans of the science fiction-horror series seem to be keen on witnessing more ‘stranger things.’ While the fourth season is gearing up for release, the good news for those who can’t get enough of the show is that the story is unlikely to end in the upcoming season. The makers have confirmed and lead actor David Harbour has teased the possibility of the fifth season, even before the fourth season is yet to be unveiled.

Stranger Things season 5 confirmed?

The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the show, have confirmed that the franchise won’t be ending with the fourth season. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Ross Duffer stated that they were aware of what they envisioned for the end and when it will be showcased to the world. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic gave them the time to think of what they thought was ‘best for the show’, and now they had a ‘better idea’ on how long they want to tell the story.

David Harbour, who plays the role of Jim Hopper, the chief of police in Hawkins, in an interview with Syfy, stated that he was ‘not supposed’ to talk about the fifth season. However, he said that as he was working on a show that might have a fifth season with the Duffer Brothers, the people who would decide on the fifth season, they had held discussions on his character ‘arc’. He stated that they had discussed on how his character ‘be profound and moving.'

When will Stranger Things Season 4 air?

There is no official word on when the fourth season will air. The shooting of the season had been halted due to COVID-19 and the the first half of 2022 could be a likely date. The first episode is titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.

Two teaser trailers of the fourth season have been unveiled, first to mark the start of the filming in February 2020 and the other, the latest one in May. The first was titled ‘From Russia with Love’ and ended with a glimpse of Hopper, while the second teaser trailer had intrigued fans with Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, saying "Eleven, are you listening?" to Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven, locked in Rainbow Room, that hinted at the season delving further into Eleven’s character origin.

Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joseph Quinn, among others.

