'Bekaaboo 2' Cast: Know Details About Characters Of This Upcoming Season

Psycho-thriller Bekaaboo is back with a renewed season revolving around Kiyan and Kashti. Directed by Akash Choubey, the series, starring Priya Banerjee and Rajeev Siddhartha in the lead roles, garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Here is more information about Bekaaboo 2 cast and other details about Bekaaboo 2 characters

The cast of Bekaaboo 2

Priya Banerjee as Kashti

The character of Kashti will be portrayed by Priya Banerjee. In the previous season of the show, Kashti had caused a lot of trouble for Kiyan. In the previous season, she was responsible for most of the things he lost as she got thrilled from seeing people in pain.

In the upcoming season, she still seeks thrill in pain. But now that Kiyan is back to get revenge, what will she do? What will be her plan of action and how will she protect herself?

Rajeev Siddhartha as Kiyan

In the first season of Bekaaboo, Kiyan’s character was a best-selling author who was admired by many. However, in the series, he went on to becoming hated by all the people in his life. He had experienced shame in the first season.

Going by the teaser of the second season of Bekaaboo, Kiyan will make a comeback. His character will be filled with rage and there is only one thing that he seeks, revenge. The character of Kiyan is portrayed by Rajeev Siddhartha.

Supporting actors in Bekaaboo season 2 cast

Madhussneha Upadhyay as Anaysha

Taher Shabbir

Poulomi Das

Taaha Shah

Subha Rajput

Tushar Khanna

Smaran Sahu

Bekaaboo 2 release date

The Bekaaboo 2 release date has not been revealed yet. However, the teaser of the upcoming release on February 28, 2021. The teaser gives a glimpse of who might possibly play the villain in the second season. While the teaser shows Kiyan filled with rage and desperate to seek revenge. From the teaser, it seems that Kiyan shall seek revenge not only from Kashti but from everyone who betrayed him in the past.

The official synopsis of the teaser reads, “From being a star to being despised by all. But guess what, Kiyan is back & it's time for payback. Looks like it is not going to go down well for Anaysha & Kashti!” Watch the teaser below

Bekaaboo 2 is based on the characters from the best selling novel Black Suits You. The official trailer of the upcoming series will release on March 5, 2021. The series shall be available to stream on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

