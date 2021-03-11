'Bekaaboo' Season 2 Release Date Revealed; Everything You Need To Know About The Show

Bekaaboo is a popular web series on the OTT platform ALT Balaji. The first season was released in 2019 and the show was later renewed for the second season. It has been two years since the release of the first season and fans are quite curious about when the next season would follow. After a long wait, details of the Bekaaboo season 2 are finally out now.

Bekaaboo season 2 release date

The lead of the show, Priya Banerjee had been previously teasing her fans by sharing posters and short clips of Bekaaboo 2, but there was no official announcement about its release date. Finally, the tailer of Bekaaboo season 2 released on March 5, 2021, which revealed the release date of the show. It is slated to premiere on ALT Balaji on March 15, 2021.

Sharing the trailer, Priya Banerjee also gave a brief insight into the show. She penned a few words about the show in the caption, “TRAILER ALERT! THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE ONE CRAZY RIDE! Money. Fame. Respect. He had it all. Until... Betrayal crashed Kiyan's stardom. To those who brought him down: BEWARE – it's time for payback. This time REVENGE is his only motive. But, will more people get entangled in this game of revenge? Get ready to witness the scary side of love with #Bekaaboo Season 2, a psycho-thriller, Based on the characters from the best-selling novel #BlackSuitsyou by Novoneel Chakraborty. Streaming 15th March only on @altbalaji”. Take a look at Priya Banerjee's Instagram post about Bekaaboo season 2 release date and trailer below.

More about Bekaaboo 2

Bekaaboo 2 is based on the characters from the bestselling novel Black Suits You by Novoneel Chakraborty. The show is directed by Akash Choubey. Bekaaboo season 2 cast includes Priya Banerjee as Kashti and Rajeev Siddhartha as Kiyan in the lead roles.

The character of Kashti in the previous season of the show had caused a lot of trouble for Kiyan. In the previous season, she was responsible for most of the things he lost in his life as she was thrilled by seeing people in pain. Going by the trailer of the second season, Kiyan will make a comeback. His character is full of rage and there is only one thing that he seeks, revenge.