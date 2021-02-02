'Below Zero' Ending Explained: Know The Ending Of This Thrilling Spanish Flick

Below Zero is a Netflix original Spanish movie directed and written by the renowned director Lluis Quilez. The movie follows the story of Martin, a cop tasked with the job of prison transfer. On an uninhabited highway, the prisoner transfer van gets brutally attacked and most of the police force attached with the duty gets killed. Martin somehow manages to survive the attack along with the prisoners but is now trapped in the cubicle that is in the hands of the attacker. Will he manage to escape the night while also safely transferring the convicts to where they belong?

Also Read - 'The Dig' Explained: Did Basil Brown Receive Recognition For His Work?

Also Read - Who Was The Night Stalker? Find Out Who America's Most-wanted Serial Killer Was

(Warning - Below Zero Spoilers Ahead)

Below Zero Ending Explained

Time and again, one thing that has been made clear throughout the movie is that Martin is a law-abiding officer and that the incident on the highway is just a test to see how far he can stay true to the laws even after learning how twisted they actually are. The movie promises to keep you at the edge of your seat as you see the protagonist fighting both the inmates inside the cell as well as the unknown assailant lurking outside in the dark woods.

At first, the inmates think that its a rescue mission and so they help the attacker organise the escape but are soon left devastated when they see him set the cells on fire that leads to the death of one of them. With close to no options left, Martin is forced to unlock all the cells to save the inmates from dying. They manage to get inside an escape truck but the attacker follows close behind and eventually makes his way to the driver's seat. The man tells them that he will let them go only if they hand over Nano, who is one of the younger convicts inside the truck. Nano, who does not want anything to do with the man in charge, swallows the key of the truck door, fights the crowd and eventually makes use of a fire extinguisher to kill the attacker.

Towards the mid-point of the thrilling movie, it is revealed that the mastermind behind the attack plan is a man called Miguel and he warns the prisoners that they have until dawn to find a way to open the doors of the truck and hand over Nano. Between the chaos, it is revealed that Montesinos, Martin's partner in the mission, survives the accident and quickly catches up on the attack with the enforcement to find out that Miguel is actually a former policeman named Garcia who is doing this to avenge his daughter's death.

Upon learning that the police is catching up to the truck, Miguel decides to leave the armoured vehicle to sink in a frozen lake so that everybody would die. While Golum freezes to death, Martin, Ramis and Nano open the hatch and escape the truck before they could drown. Martin is on the brink of death but Ramis, who is well aware that the cop will take him back to prison if he's alive, still decides to perform a CPR and eventually saves his life. The two share a bonding moment as Ramis shares his plans for opening the best bar in the Dominican Republic if he ever gets his freedom back. For the first time, Martin is seen deviating from his principles as he decides to give Ramis what he seeks. They both part ways as Ramis thanks the cop for the final time before making a run. Martin, who had the option to easily walk away from the crime scene, chooses to intervene in the Miguel-Nano fight to save the prisoner.

Upon arriving at the scene, Martin tries to talk Miguel out of murdering Nano but to no avail. Instead, Miguel offers to explain why he has been on a hunt for Nano since so many years. Miguel, formerly known as Garcia, reveals that Nano had brutally killed and murdered his 13-year-old daughter and dumped her body somewhere so that there won't be any evidence. Upon finding out that there's no way the police could help, Garcia decides to resign and take the law in his own hands to avenge his daughter's death. Martin still tries to stop Miguel since there really isn't any evidence against Nano and somewhere deep down, he still believes in the justice system.

At the same time, the rescue helicopters arrive to save Nano and Martin. Nano, thinking that he's saved, taunts Miguel that now he'll never know where the dead body is kept. Martin is shocked. Now it is confirmed that Nano is guilty yet there's no way they can charge him for the offence due to the lack of proof. In the end, we see that Martin breaks the rules yet again as he is seen shooting Nano in his hand until he reveals where the body is located, even when the police arrives to take over the crime scene.

Also Read - 'Below Zero' Cast: All About The Javier Gutiérrez, Alex Monner And Patrick Criado Starrer

Also Read - What Happened To Kate Bassich From Life Below Zero? Know Details About Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.