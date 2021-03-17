Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up On 'Sherlock' Season 5; Says 'Never Say Never'

Benedict Cumberbatch gained a massive popularity owing to the success of Sherlock, where he portrayed the iconic character of Sherlock Holmes in a modern theme. The show had a brief run for a few years and brought a total of four seasons for the audience. However, Benedict has not stepped into the character since a few years, having moved on to working in films. In his recent interview to Collider, the actor opened up about the possibilities of Sherlock season 5 and shared his own take on it, while promoting his latest film.

Benedict Cumberbatch on Sherlock season 5

While Benedict has been establishing himself in films for the last few years, fans would remember him best for his role in Sherlock, which earned him a strong critical acclamation. The show has not returned since 2017, which has left his fans wondering whether they will be seeing him playing the famous detective ever again. His recent interview, which saw him promoting his new film The Courier, was also used as an opportunity to get to know from him whether Sherlock season 5 would materialise. The actor gave a brief and subtle response to this question.

He said that he was the “worst person” to ask this question, as he himself is not aware about it, but also added that he ‘never says never’. Benedict revealed that his shoot schedule is quite full at the moment and Martin Freeman, who played Watson, also has a tight schedule; hence he does not know whether Sherlock would be returning any time soon. But his answer did have a silver lining, as he cleared that he is open to the return by saying that he will step in Sherlock’s boots again if “the script is right”.

He also added that he would prefer Sherlock’s return in the form of a film rather than series and there is a possibility of that happening in the future. However, there are no such plans at the moment. Benedict has a list of films that he has worked in since Sherlock, which includes his famous portrayal of Doctor Strange in many Marvel films. He will be making his next appearance as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home.