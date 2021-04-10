Benjamin Caron Reveals Scene From The Crown Which He Didn't Allow Crew Members To Watch

The Crown has been loved as a series that is unafraid of showing grim realities taking place within the walls of Buckingham Palace and mixing in fictional elements of their own. The Netflix series shows the scenes that took place during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II based on the movie The Queen and the play titled, The Audience. Recently The Crown director got candid about some of the scenes in the series with Express.co.uk.

Benjamin Caron asked the crew to leave for this scene of The Crown

Benjamin Caron, director of The Crown, spoke about a special scene that was so triggering he had to hide it away from the rest of The Crown's crew. The scene, in question, is from The Crown's Season 4 episode three. The episode shows Prince Charles proposing to Lady Diana, Diana moving into the palace, and learning the ways of a princess.

In the episode, Diana can be seen filled with the pain of isolation which was shown through her solo ballet performance. Caron explained that the scene was never actually written but used the reference of Diana's ballet lessons, a part of her princess training. He said that the continuous pattern of Diana's ballet lessons felt "rigid" to him. He explained that while he used a choreographer for the ballet scenes, he was more interested in what would happen after the teacher left.

The scene follows Diana's similar pattern of dance as taught by the teacher and then "breaks out into her own expression... trying to push out against the walls of the palace", according to Benjamin Caron. He called the special sequence "hypnotic". The music chosen for the scene too was the kind to "evoke emotional triggers". "We played Cher, Believe, a piece of music I think Emma (Corrin) had a real connection with", explained the director. He didn't mind the music since he had thought of replacing the music while editing it.

Caron had thought of choreographing the scene but ditched the idea and let the actor perform freely. He said that he believed in letting the actors perform freely "without constraints being judged or watched". To do that he asked the crew members to leave the set, which meant it was just him, Emma and the camera. During the interview, the director expressed his love for using music and dance as a means to express emotions during scenes.

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from The Crown)