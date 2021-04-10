Last Updated:

Benjamin Caron Reveals Scene From The Crown Which He Didn't Allow Crew Members To Watch

The Crown's director Benjamin Caron explained a specific scene from Season 4 where he asked crew members to leave. Know all about the special scene here.

Written By
Jewelyn Fernandes
In frame: Emma Corrin

Source: Screengrab from The Crown


The Crown has been loved as a series that is unafraid of showing grim realities taking place within the walls of Buckingham Palace and mixing in fictional elements of their own. The Netflix series shows the scenes that took place during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II based on the movie The Queen and the play titled, The Audience. Recently The Crown director got candid about some of the scenes in the series with Express.co.uk.

Benjamin Caron asked the crew to leave for this scene of The Crown

Benjamin Caron, director of The Crown, spoke about a special scene that was so triggering he had to hide it away from the rest of The Crown's crew. The scene, in question, is from The Crown's Season 4 episode three. The episode shows Prince Charles proposing to Lady Diana, Diana moving into the palace, and learning the ways of a princess. 

In the episode, Diana can be seen filled with the pain of isolation which was shown through her solo ballet performance. Caron explained that the scene was never actually written but used the reference of Diana's ballet lessons, a part of her princess training. He said that the continuous pattern of Diana's ballet lessons felt "rigid" to him. He explained that while he used a choreographer for the ballet scenes, he was more interested in what would happen after the teacher left. 

READ | Biden defends decision to waive punishment for Saudi crown prince in killing of Khashoggi

The scene follows Diana's similar pattern of dance as taught by the teacher and then "breaks out into her own expression... trying to push out against the walls of the palace", according to Benjamin Caron. He called the special sequence "hypnotic". The music chosen for the scene too was the kind to "evoke emotional triggers". "We played Cher, Believe, a piece of music I think Emma (Corrin) had a real connection with", explained the director. He didn't mind the music since he had thought of replacing the music while editing it.  

READ | 'Part of conspiracy': Former crown prince of Jordan says he is under house arrest

Caron had thought of choreographing the scene but ditched the idea and let the actor perform freely. He said that he believed in letting the actors perform freely "without constraints being judged or watched". To do that he asked the crew members to leave the set, which meant it was just him, Emma and the camera. During the interview, the director expressed his love for using music and dance as a means to express emotions during scenes. 

READ | Gillian Anderson bags SAG Award 2021, thanks ex Peter Morgan for her role in 'The Crown'

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from The Crown)

READ | Watch: Mrs Sri Lanka winner injured after being stripped of her crown over divorce claim
READ | Miss Papua New Guinea stripped of her crown for twerking video, netizens extend support

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT