Best Action Movies On Netflix To Binge On For All Action Lovers

Netflix is one of the leading content streaming platforms in the world. With its wide variety of shows and movies, Netflix has managed to keep its fans entertained for a long time now. Netflix's action movies are also being enjoyed by action lovers all over the world. The platform has various action movies from different languages. For all the action and adventure lovers, here is a look at some of the best action movies on Netflix that one can binge on.

Best action movies on Netflix

John Wick

The movie starring Keanu Reeves is one of Netflix's best-rated movies in the action genre. The movie features several death-defying stunts and hand to hand combat scenes. The plot of the movie revolves around John Wick who is a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the killing of the dog given to him by his recently deceased wife and the theft of his car.

Mission Impossible films

Action movies and Mission Impossible film franchise is an inseparable equation. The series featuring Tom Cruise as an American spy is often cited as one of the best action franchises to date. Netflix has three movies available on the platform from the series which are Mission: Impossible 2, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation.

6 Underground

The American action movie released in 2019. It is helmed by Michael Bay and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The cast of 6 Underground features Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco in lead roles. The movie features several high octane outdoor stunt scenes.

Extraction

Extraction is undoubtedly one of the best and successful Netflix's action movies. The movie released in 2020 and became the most-watched original film in Netflix's history. The movie received praises from the audience as well as critics for its action sequences. The Extraction cast features Chris Hemsworth in the lead with Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in supporting roles.

The Matrix movies

The Matrix film franchise is one of the most successful films and Netflix's best-rated movies in the world. The series consists of three movies, beginning with The Matrix (1999) and continuing with two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. They are all written and directed by the Wachowskis. The series tells a cyberpunk story of the technological fall of mankind. All three movies are available to watch on Netflix.

