Best Halloween TV Shows Like 'Truth Seekers' You Must Add To Binge-watch List

Halloween is a day full of excitement and horror for everyone including children. The origin of Halloween dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. This day is marked at the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of the dark and cold winter. Unfortunately, this year due to COVID-19, one might not be able to attend parties on this night. Here is how you can celebrate Halloween 2020 by binge-watching some spooky TV shows.

Top 5 TV shows to binge-watch on this Halloween

1. Stranger things, Netflix

Created by the Duffer Brothers, this American sci-fic horror series revolves around the lives of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl who is trained in psychokinetic abilities, and the disappearance of a young boy. The investigative series attracted record viewership on Netflix and has a strong fan base in all the countries. Take the opportunity to re-watch the series up to Halloween.

2. The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix

This American supernatural drama is slackly based on Henry James’ work and is created by Mike Flanagan. The cast includes Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan, Ainsworth and Henry Thomas. This series is a treat for fans of the horror genre as it goes on to manifest in a household-demoted ghost story thoughtfully paced.

3. Truth Seekers, Amazon Prime Video

Truth Seekers is a horror-comedy series created by Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders. The plot revolves around a team of paranormal investigators coming together to uncover ghost sights across the UK. With jokes on, the series has a lot of creepy and real scares to offer.

4. Marianne, Netflix

The French horror drama is created and directed by Samuel Bodin, starring Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot and Mireille Herbstmeyer. It is a series for hardened horror fans. The plot revolves around a young novelist Emma who realises the characters of the story also exist in this world.

5. Bates Motel, Amazon Prime Video

The American psychological horror drama is developed by Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin and Anthony Cipriano. The series is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic movie, Psycho, which is based on Robert Bloch’s 1959 novel with the same name. Bates Motel revolves around the lives of Norman Bates and his mother Norma. It explores the reasons why Norman becomes the killer we know from Psycho.

