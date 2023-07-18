Best Web Series Award To Be Given At IFFI This Year, Announces Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur had a meeting with the representatives of leading OTT platforms on Tuesday, July 18. The topics of discussion were issues such as content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially-abled and the overall growth & innovation of the sector. Later the same day, the BJP leader announced a new category will be introduced at the International Film Festival of India.

2 things you need to know

Anurag Thakur is the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports.

The politician is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

What is the new category added at IFFI?

Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle to announce the addition of the Best Web Series Award category at the International Film Festival of India in the coming year. According to the post, The award will be “presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact.”

The criteria included an original web series on an OTT platform, which had to be shot initially and available in an Indian language. Anurag further added that this award aims to create investment opportunities in India’s OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent and foster growth & innovation in the OTT industry.

(Screengrab of Anurag Thakur's tweet)

OTT players to not promote "vulgarity and abuse"

In his previous tweet, Anurag Thakur also highlighted the need for OTT platforms to take responsibility for ensuring that their channel does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’. The Union Minister added that given India's diversity, OTTs must also reflect the national conscience while offering viewers of all ages a positive viewing experience. According to him, platforms must also take cultural diversity into consideration.