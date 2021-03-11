'Better Call Saul' Filming For Final Season Begins In New Mexico; Creator Shares Photo

The filming has finally started for the sixth and final season of hit AMC show Better Call Saul. Creator of the show Peter Gould shared a set photo from Better Call Saul season 6. Read on to know more about the filming of Better Call Saul season 6.

Better Call Saul begins filming for the sixth season

Peter Gould, who also created the hit show Breaking Bad, shared an image from the sets of Better Call Saul on his Twitter account. The image is a still from the filming for the first episode of Season 6. The photo features Bob Odenkirk as the character Gene in the show. The image is on 'Roll, Camera, Action' cardboard still that gives away some important details about the episode.

The set photo confirms that the Season 6 premiere episode is being directed by Michael Morris. Michael has previously worked on directing three episodes of Better Call Saul, including the very important episode of 'Wexler v. Goodman' where Kim Wexler tells Jimmy (Saul) that the two of them should get married. The director of photography for this episode is Marshall Adams, who also worked on the Breaking Bad film: El Camino as a cinematographer.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays the main character in the show, had told Collider that the crew were flying down to New Mexico at the end of February to begin filming for the final season. With this being the final season of the show, many fans are wondering if Byran Cranston, from Breaking Bad, would make a cameo in the final season. After all, Better Call Saul is a direct prequel to Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston had revealed last year that he would be open to coming back to the iconic role of Walter White if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould asked him to come back. Fans would be delighted if Walter White makes an appearance at the end of Better Call Saul, finishing the whole circle.

Better Call Saul Release Date For Season 6

As of now, the showrunners haven't announced an official release date for Better Call Saul Season 6. However, fans of the show can expect the first few episodes to drop sometime in the middle of the year, possibly around August - September. The final season of the show has already been delayed for a year due to COVID-19. The final season of the show will comprise 13 episodes. All seasons of Better Call Saul are currently streaming on Netflix.