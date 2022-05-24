Last Updated:

'Better Call Saul': Netizens Are 'unhappy' Over Mid-season's Shocking Ending; Here's Why

In 'Plan and Execution', Howard Hamlin is killed in cold blood by Lalo Salamanca. Here's how Twitter is reacting to the 'Better Call Saul' episode.

Written By
Mamta Raut
better call saul

Image: Twitter/@D_Evans1994


Better Call Saul's mid-season ending has left Twitter shocked. In 'Plan and Execution', Howard Hamlin (played by Patrick Fabian) is killed in cold blood by Lalo Salamanca (played by Tony Dalton). The mid-season finale of season six sees Kim Wexler (played by Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk) celebrating their win over Howard at the Sandpiper Crossing mediation.

Howard, who is upset with the defeat, reaches Kim and Jimmy's apartment to confront his disappointment. Suddenly, Lalo pays a surprise visit to the apartment and shoots Howard in the head. After the floor is messed with Howard's body and blood, Lalo confronts scared Kim and Jimmy, "Let's talk'. The surprising twist has left many in shock and a barrage of netizens have taken to Twitter to express their reaction about the same.

Netizens react to Better Call Saul's mid-season ending

Fans of the show are mourning the loss of Howard, as they cannot believe what transpired in the plotline. Many said 'RIP', and a section asked 'Why he had to die like that'. A barrage of users is also heaping praises on the makers for giving them an 'amazing' episode. 

READ | Better Call Saul Season 6 trailer: Jimmy's transformation into Saul Goodman sets up finale

One wrote, "Poor Howard man. Did nothing that bad and look what happened to him. Always liked him, he respected Chuck too much to disagree with him. Patrick Fabian was just amazing. Things getting clear now. Kim will escape, and Lalo will die. 10/10 episode". Another stated, "Now THAT is storytelling... Feeling the thrill of seeing Jimmy & Kim take down Howard only to have it turn into sympathy & guilt in a single episode. I feel manipulated. And I love it!"

READ | Bob Odenkirk describes near-death incident on 'Better Call Saul' set: 'They broke my ribs'

A user also appreciated Patrick Fabian for delivering exceptional performance in Better Call Saul, thereby wishing him to luck for future projects. The user wrote, "Absolutely hated Howard Hamlin throughout the last six seasons and what a sad and shocking end to his life. 1st Nacho and now him! #bettercallsaulseason6 @PatrickFabian loved your character and acting. Best of luck with future projects." Take a look at the reactions below:

READ | Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to guest star in spinoff 'Better Call Saul'

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will premiere again on July 11 on AMC in the United States, the episodes will be released the next day on Netflix in the UK and other countries.

Image: Twitter/@D_Evans1994

READ | Better Call Saul Season 6: Release date, time, cast, streaming details and how to watch?
READ | 'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: better call saul, breaking bad, bob odenkirk
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND