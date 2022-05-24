'Better Call Saul': Netizens Are 'unhappy' Over Mid-season's Shocking Ending; Here's Why

Better Call Saul's mid-season ending has left Twitter shocked. In 'Plan and Execution', Howard Hamlin (played by Patrick Fabian) is killed in cold blood by Lalo Salamanca (played by Tony Dalton). The mid-season finale of season six sees Kim Wexler (played by Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk) celebrating their win over Howard at the Sandpiper Crossing mediation.

Howard, who is upset with the defeat, reaches Kim and Jimmy's apartment to confront his disappointment. Suddenly, Lalo pays a surprise visit to the apartment and shoots Howard in the head. After the floor is messed with Howard's body and blood, Lalo confronts scared Kim and Jimmy, "Let's talk'. The surprising twist has left many in shock and a barrage of netizens have taken to Twitter to express their reaction about the same.

Netizens react to Better Call Saul's mid-season ending

Fans of the show are mourning the loss of Howard, as they cannot believe what transpired in the plotline. Many said 'RIP', and a section asked 'Why he had to die like that'. A barrage of users is also heaping praises on the makers for giving them an 'amazing' episode.

One wrote, "Poor Howard man. Did nothing that bad and look what happened to him. Always liked him, he respected Chuck too much to disagree with him. Patrick Fabian was just amazing. Things getting clear now. Kim will escape, and Lalo will die. 10/10 episode". Another stated, "Now THAT is storytelling... Feeling the thrill of seeing Jimmy & Kim take down Howard only to have it turn into sympathy & guilt in a single episode. I feel manipulated. And I love it!"

A user also appreciated Patrick Fabian for delivering exceptional performance in Better Call Saul, thereby wishing him to luck for future projects. The user wrote, "Absolutely hated Howard Hamlin throughout the last six seasons and what a sad and shocking end to his life. 1st Nacho and now him! #bettercallsaulseason6 @PatrickFabian loved your character and acting. Best of luck with future projects." Take a look at the reactions below:

Howard! Man that was a tough scene. The guilt of that will weigh heavily on Jimmy and Kim. Great cliffhanger episode. #bettercallsaulseason6 #justiceforhoward — Luis (@therealluis107) May 24, 2022

Absolutely hated Howard Hamlin throughout the last six seasons and what a sad and shocking end to his life. 1st Nacho and now him! #bettercallsaulseason6 @PatrickFabian loved your character and acting. Best of luck with future projects. — Hersh 🌹 (@h4rsh7) May 24, 2022

Finished

Season 6 epi 7

I truly feel bad for Howard



And my guess is Jimmy is going use the the best quality vaccum near the end #bettercallsaulseason6 #BetterCallSaul — vishwas.NFTs (@visualsby_v) May 24, 2022

Now THAT is storytelling... Feeling the thrill of seeing Jimmy & Kim take down Howard only to have it turn into sympathy & guilt in a single episode. I feel totally manipulated. And I love it!@BetterCallSaul #bettercallsaulseason6 #HowardHamlin https://t.co/V0Qoj5ey2L — Dina Santorelli (@DinaSantorelli) May 24, 2022

Howard's death is the most disturbing of all so far. I'm having a hard time to process it #bettercallsaulseason6 — Rafael (Lalo) Salamanca (@gatrafaelIII) May 24, 2022

Poor Howard man. Did nothing that bad and look what happened to him. Always liked him, he respected Chuck too much to disagree with him. Patrick Fabian was just amazing. Things getting clear now. Kim will escape, Lalo will die. 10/10 episode#BetterCallSaul #bettercallsaulseason6 — Bhoomish Banewal (@Bhoomishbanewal) May 24, 2022

Vince Gilligan is too good. When Saul and Kim got the knock at the door I swore it would be Lalo. But it was Howard, which made me forget my initial thought. Then Lalo comes through after Howard. That ending was just WOW! 🤯 #bettercallsaulseason6 #AMC #bettercallsaul — FF Real Talk (@ffrealtalk) May 24, 2022

The guilt was probably eating Kim up after what happened and somehow, he decided to part ways with Jimmy, I think. What did Howard exactly do to merit this? It's "vengeance" and "fun" until it turns to something else. I bet they didn't see this coming #bettercallsaulseason6 — Sancho (@Sammie_S7) May 24, 2022

I was wrong all this time and I'm devastated. I thought Howard was a crackhead and wife abuser. But I was wrong and I feel awful. There's blood in my hands. I pulled the trigger with Lalo, Kim and Slippy Jimmy 😭 I'm so sorry, Howard!#bettercallsaulseason6 #bettercallsaul — Donna (@donnaariene) May 24, 2022

Howard deserved so much better #bettercallsaulseason6 — The (@funiman8) May 24, 2022

Man, Jimmy and Kim killed Howard he didn't deserved that. #bettercallsaulseason6 — Rafael (Lalo) Salamanca (@gatrafaelIII) May 24, 2022

Howard's death in #bettercallsaulseason6 was heart wrenching, he really didn't deserve that and lalo is a monster — Dylen-lance (@15charectersorl) May 24, 2022

The guy who played Howard Hamlin @PatrickFabian man, i was sad when your character died. I wish Lalo had shot Kim instead of Howard. #bettercallsaulseason6 is playing with our emotions ❤ — Fire Fist Ace (@FireFistAce511) May 24, 2022

Holy shit Howard aint deserve that #bettercallsaulseason6 — Fahe²m (@Faheem2424) May 24, 2022

That one hit me hard Howard Hamlin 🥲#bettercallsaulseason6 — ShaqIsHere (@HereShaq) May 24, 2022

They did not just do howard like that! @PatrickFabian #bettercallsaulseason6 — R R (@RAmerull10) May 24, 2022

RIP Howard .... I new this wasn't going to end well.#bettercallsaulseason6#DeepInTheGame — Grumpy Old Coach (@coach_grumpy) May 24, 2022

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will premiere again on July 11 on AMC in the United States, the episodes will be released the next day on Netflix in the UK and other countries.

Image: Twitter/@D_Evans1994