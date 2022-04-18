Last Updated:

Better Call Saul Season 6: Release Date, Time, Cast, Streaming Details And How To Watch?

Better Call Saul season 6 is all set to return. Here is all you need to know about the show's release date, time, cast, streaming details and more:

Better Call Saul

AMC's critically acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk as a slippery lawyer named Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman will be returning for its sixth and final season. The new season will consist of 13 episodes, which is three more than the usual order. Here is all you need to know about the show's release date, time, cast, streaming details and more:

Better Call Saul Season 6: Release date

In the US, Better Call Saul season 6 will air on AMC and AMC+ from 18th April 2022 at 9 pm ET. In India, the final instalment of the long-running TV series will be available on Netflix starting April 19, 2022.

Better Call Saul Cast

Better Call Saul, which Peter Gould created with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, will star Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian in pivotal roles. The series has bagged 39 Emmy nominations and is executively produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and Thomas Schnauz. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will make cameo appearances in the final season.

Better Call Saul Synopsis

As per the synopsis, Better Call Saul follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former con artist who is trying to become a respectable lawyer, into the personality of the flamboyant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman."

Better Call Saul Trailer

The plot revolves around Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, and his journey from a 'compromised hero', as the official synopsis points out, an aspiring lawyer and his transformation into a confident but rogue criminal lawyer. Watch the trailer here:

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to guest star in Better Call Saul

As per a recent report by VarietyBetter Caul Saul co-creator Peter Gould has confirmed that viewers will see Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul guest-starring in the show's final season. During a Better Call Saul panel at PaleyFest, Gould announced the news. While he remained tight-lipped about when the viewers will get to watch Cranston and Paul reprise their respective iconic roles as Walt and Jesse, he did confirm their appearance. Vince Gilligan also asserted that it would be a shame if the show ended without the appearance of Cranston and Paul.

