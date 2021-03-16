'Bhaukaal 2' Shooting Begins, Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Announces Via Instagram Post

Indian actor Siddhanth Kapoor recently shared a photo on his Instagram announcing the start of the shoot for the upcoming MX player series Bhaukaal 2. The photo shared by Kapoor features a clapperboard from the sets of Bhaukaal 2 along with various details of the series written on it. Siddhanth shared the post along with a number of emojis along with a few hashtags which said, "#bhaukaal2 #mxplayer #applauseentertainment #bawejamovies #chintudedha #chintudedhapintudedhav". Take a look at the post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor below.

Fans react to Siddhanth Kapoor's post

Siddhanth Kapoor's recent post about Bhaukaal 2 prompted a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Many actors like Rajniesh Duggall, Priyank Sharma and others left comments on the actor's photo wishing their congratulations for the beginning of the second season of the show. Many of Siddhanth's fans also commented on the actor's post saying "wowww" and expressing their excitement for the show. Many fans expressed their anticipation for the upcoming series saying, "finally" while others simply left heart and fire emojis for the photo. Take a look at some of the reactions to the post below.

'Bhaukaal 2' plot, cast and more

Bhaukaal is a crime drama web series directed by Jatin Wagle for MX Player. The series takes place in Muzzafarnagar, which is the crime capital of North India. After the transfer of a new SSP into the city, things begin to take a turn in the place usually ruled by two gangs. IPS officer Naveen Sikhera makes his own way to clean the city as the new SSP. Taking the charge in his hands, Sikhera starts cleansing the city and executes numerous encounters to destroy the Shaukeen and Dedha gang. The Bhaukaal 2 plot will continue from where it left off in season 1.

Bhaukaal 2 cast includes Mohit Raina as Naveen Sikhera, Abhimanyu Singh as Shaukeen, Siddhanth Kapoor as Chintu Dedha, Bidita Bag as Nazneen in main roles. The series also stars Pradeep Nagar as Pintu Dedha, Sunny Hinduja as Farukh Qureshi, Rashmi Rajput as Puja Sikhera and Gulki Joshi as Neha in supporting roles. Actor Mohit Raina recently shared a photo from the show with the caption "6 March 2020 #1YEAR of BHAUKAAL . An inspiring Tale of a Real life braveheart". Take a look at Mohit's post about the show below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.