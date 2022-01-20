'Bhaukaal Season 2' Twitter Review: Here's What Fans Have To Say About Mohit Raina-starrer

Among the most highly anticipated series this year, the Mohit Raina-starrer Bhaukaal Season 2 was released on MX Player today. The series serves as the second season of the critically acclaimed 2020 series and continues the story of SSP Naveen Sikhera who is on a mission to get rid of hooligans. The trailer of the series had raised the expectations of fans as it pledged more intense action and drama from the cop thriller series.

With the episodes dropping today, ardent fans of the show binge-watched the series and left their feedback on social media. Check out what Twitter has to say about Mohit Raina's Bhaukaal Season 2.

Mohit Raina shares 'Bhaukaal Season 2' poster

Taking to his Instagram on January 20, the 39-year-old actor shared a new exciting poster of the series to mark its release. He shared the post with the caption, ''Aa gayi hai woh ghadi jab Muzaffarnagar mein #PhirMachegaBhaukaal 🔥#Bhaukaal2 (sic)''. Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and Baweja Movies, the series also features Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Gulki Joshi, and Sunny Hinduja among others.

'Bhaukaal Season 2' Twitter review

From fans to film critics, many took to the platform to leave their honest opinion of the 2020 sequel series. While there were many fans who enjoyed the classic cop actioner, a few pointed out how the series failed to do justice to the first season. One fan wrote, ''#Bhaukaal2 inspired by the life of #IPS Officer #NavinetSekera packed with powerful performances, action, drama. And the man in lead #MohitRaina as always (sic)''. Take a look at some more reactions below:

On the other hand, film critic Rohit Jaiswal believed that the makers 'missed their target' with the second season as he tweeted, ''Biggest Weakness of #Bhaukaal2 are the Villains casted opposite #MohitRaina, all of them are portrayed as powerful but doesn’t give the feel of gangsters….Abusive Rhyming dialogues and narration, @ApplauseSocial misses the target this time…. #MohitRaina tried his best But… (sic)'' Check out more tweets here.

