'Bhonsle' Cast: List Of The Actors And Characters They Play In The Movie

Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhonsle is one of the highly anticipated movies of the actor. The movie would be soon available for the audience on the streaming platform Sony LIV. The trailer of the movie was released on June 19, 2020. In the movie, Manoj Bajpayee is seen playing the role of a traditional Maharashtrian retired cop.

By the looks of the trailer, the movie is going to be an exciting thriller. The cast of Bhonsle has some of the talented actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, etc. Here is a look at the Bhonsle cast and their characters in the movie.

Bhonsle cast

Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle

Manoj Bajpayee is seen playing the lead role of Ganpat Bhonsle in the movie. He is a traditional Marathi citizen of Maharashtra and also a retired cop. He is known to play such gritty roles in the past. Manoj Bajpayee’s cop in The Family Man was praised by the audience. It remains to be seen if his cop in Bhonsle receives the same amount of love or not.

Santosh Juvekar

Santosh Juvekar is one of the popular actors in the Marathi film industry. He is playing the role of Vilas in Bhonsle. By the looks of the trailer, Santosh Juvekar’s character is of a bully who is seen claiming that Maharashtra is only of the Marathi people. He has been a part of several successful Marathi movies like Zenda, Morya, Rege, etc.

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh is playing the role of Sita in Bhonsle. In the trailer of Bhonsle, she is seen helping Manoj Bajpayee with his brain tumour treatment. The second half of the trailer hints that she is being tortured.

Abhishek Banerjee

In Bhonsle, Abhishek Banerjee is playing the role of Rajendra. His recent appearance in the web series Paatal Lok is being praised by fans and audiences alike. He has been a part of several successful movies like Stree, Dream Girl, Bala and the popular web series Mirzapur, etc.

Bhonsle trailer

The trailer of Bhonsle was recently launched by the makers. It is being received well by the audience. Since the launch of the trailer yesterday, the trailer has received more than a million views on YouTube. The movie will be released on Sony LIV on June 26, 2020. See the Bhonsle trailer here.

