Bhuvan Bam Makes 'Money Heist' Stars Laugh At Madrid Event; Celebrities Exclaim 'OMG!'

Excitement for Money Heist fans is increasing ahead of the season finale on Friday. While people around the world are showcasing their anticipation for the thriller series, Indian celebrities also seemed to be immersed in the show's frenzy. After actors Anil Kapoor and others shot a video when the first five episodes of Season 5 had released, this time it was Ayushmann Khurrana turning into the Professor for the next five episodes.

While these stars promoted the show among their fans, one has actually gone and met the cast of the show. Bhuvan Bam managed to meet the Professor and the other members of the cast at a pre-release event. The YouTuber seemed to have enjoyed some fun-filled moments with the show's cast and celebrities too were surprised.

Bhuvan Bam attends Money Heist pre-release event, leaves celebrities surprised

Bhuvan Bam has a loyal fan base as he makes audiences laugh for his comedy videos. He managed that even with the cast of Money Heist despite meeting them for the first time. He did so by landing at the promotional pre-release event held in Madrid on Tuesday.

In the pictures that he posted on Instagram, Professor played by Alvaro Morte, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero, and Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon, played by Itziar Ituno, were seen laughing wholeheartedly. Paulo Pedro Alonso, who plays Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin, even gave him a hug.

Bhuvan also quipped that he had given them ideas on how the kill Arturo, the former Director of the Royal Mint of Spain, who is one of the most hated characters on the show.

The digital star, who is currently in the news for the popularity of his show Dhindora, left many celebrities awe-struck with his post. Actor Anup Soni wrote, 'Oh My God,' while Mandira Bedi went 'Whoaa'. Other YouTubers like Ashish Chanchlani too could not contain their wonder about it.

Apart from the actors above, the other members of the cast like Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Fernando Cayo, Najwa Nimri, Roberto García Ruiz, Fernando Soto were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the last five episodes of Money Heist will premiere on Netflix on December 3.

(Image: )