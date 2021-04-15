'Big Sky Season 2' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In The Show

Big Sky is a television drama series that ran for two seasons on Network Ten. Big Sky season 2 cast includes Gary Sweet, Ally Fowler Bille Brown, Tim Campbell and Peta Brady. Big Sky season 2 aired from January 1999 to May 1999.

The story of the show revolves around the adventures of the pilots of a small aviation company in Australia called Big Sky Aviation. It also gives light on the battles of the owner to keep the company running the chief pilot is determined to look after his team even after having conflicts with the new boss who has inherited the company following the death of her father. IMDb rates the show 7.3 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Big Sky season 2.

Big Sky season 2 cast

Gary Sweet as Chris Manning

Gary Sweet played the role of Chris who was a chief pilot. In the early 1980s, Gary became recognisable through the ongoing role of Leslie 'Magpie' Maddern in the television series The Sullivans. Gary is known for his roles in films such as Alexandra's Project, Police Rescue, Cody, Bodyline, Stingers and House Husbands.

Ally Fowler as Lauren Allen

Ally played Lauren who was the new boss who inherited Big Sky Aviation following the death of her father. Ally came to prominence with two major soap operas - Sons and Daughters and Neighbours. She has appeared in other shows such as All Saints, Wentworth and more.

Bille Brown as Lightfoot

Bille Brown played Lightfoot who made his debut as an actor in 1986 with Wild Honey. He appeared in films such as Fierce Creatures, The Dish, Oscar and Lucinda and Singularity. Bille died from bowel cancer in 2013.

Tim Campbell as Blake Wallace

Tim played Blake who is best known for playing the character of Dan Baker in the soap opera Home and Away. He has appeared in shows such as Heartbreak High, Police Rescue, The Day of the Roses and Wildside. Tim also hosted the Million Dollar Wheel of Fortune.

Peta Brady as Rosie Day

Peta played Rosie who is best known for being the second actress to play Cody Willis in Neighbours. She has appeared in films such as Mullet, Four of a Kind and shows such as Kath & Kim, RAN and more.

