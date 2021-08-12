Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Comes Out As Bisexual; 'attracted To Boys As Well As Girls'

In the third episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Muskan Jattana aka Moose Jattana revealed that she is bisexual. The social media influencer's revelation comes as she opened up about her sexual orientation to Pratik Sehajpal. Jattana revealed that she is bisexual and is more attracted to boys but "would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship" with the person.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana comes out as bisexual

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Moose Jattana told Pratik Sehajpal during the live feed of the show, "I am more attracted to boys." She added, "On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. When it comes to marriage, I would like to marry a girl if I develop a strong relationship with the person."

Who is Moose Jattana?

Moose Jattana is a popular social media influencer on Instagram. With over 187k followers, Moose is known for her unique pictures and videos on socio-political culture themes. The 20-year-old influencer is quite vocal about her thoughts and opinions. She has been in the headlines ever since she has joined the reality show that is available on Voot.

Along with Moose, several Bigg Boss OTT contestants are Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, and others. Earlier in the first episode of the reality show, Bhojpuri actor, Akshara Singh had broken down in tears after hurtful comments by Moose. Akshara had told everyone that she will be maintaining a distance from her as she had been rude to her.

Singh stated that Moose used a cuss word casually when she asked her to look for Milind Gaba. The Bhojpuri actor had said, "She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho (These Bhojpuri songs that you sing)'. She spoke like this."

Bigg Boss OTT has quite a few revelations from its contestants as they open up about their lives with each other. Shamita Shetty, too, had alleged that choreographer and co-contestant Nishant Bhat had “crossed the line” with her in the past.

