Bipasha Basu's Series 'Dangerous' Receives Thumbs Up From Sunil Grover, Karanvir & Others

Actor Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s much-anticipated series Dangerous has left celebs excited as it has finally released on Mx Player on August 14, 2020. The show premiered a few hours ago and friends, celebs and co-stars of the actors have flooded the OTT platform with positive reviews asking everyone to watch the series. A gripping storyline along with some twists and turns, this series has made celebs watch Dangerous with much interest. Bipasha also marked her comeback to acting after almost five years with the series, Dangerous.

Taking to their respective social media handle, celebs have gone on to express how excited and stunned they were while watching the mind-bending series. Celebs such as Eshaa Amiin, Viraj Ghelani, Kishwer Merchant, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover and many more were all praise the show. They went on to share the series’ poster, trailer wishing the actors ‘all the best’ while some of them shared a pic of them watching the series. Celebs have also been lauding Bipasha, Karan, Nitin Arora and the rest of the team for their gripping performance. Take a look at a few reactions from celebs on the show, Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu recently took Instagram on August 13, 2020, to reveal everything about the character of Karan Singh Grover as Aditya Dhanraj who is in search of his missing wife. In the video, the character of Karan Singh Grover, Aditya Dhanraj is seen receiving a call from a person who tells him that his wife has been abducted. The kidnapper confronts Aditya openly and asks him to tell the police as well.

The video portrays how desperate Aditya Dhanraj gets to get his wife safely back home, and is even willing to pay any amount for that. But as the video goes on, it's evident that the police are slowly starting to suspect Aditya Dhanraj himself for his wife's kidnapping and faking the whole thing for money's sake. The character of Bipasha Basu, Neha leads the investigation team. Watch the video below.

About the show

Dangerous is helmed by Bhushan Patel and narrates the story of exposed love and deep-hidden secrets The plot revolves around the life of Aditya Dhanraj, a very young entrepreneur whose character is played by Karan. It further portrays how his life changes when his wife, Dia, is kidnapped and his ex-lover, Neha, whose character is played by Bipasha, is given the task of solving the kidnapping case.



