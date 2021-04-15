'Bisaat': Know All About MX Player's Latest Thriller Web Series' Cast

Bisaat was released on MX Player on April 15, 2021. The show is a thriller that tells the story of a psychiatrist Dr Kiyana Verma who goes the extra mile to help her patients. She gets involved in the life of her patient Radhika, who tells her that she is in an abusive relationship with her husband. What follows after is the story of the truth that Dr Kiyana uncovers after digging deeper into Radhika's story. The show comprises eight episodes in all. The show is produced by Vikram Bhatt. The show was titled 'Dirty Games' but the title was changed before the teaser was released. Let's take a look at the cast of Bisaat.

Bisaat cast

Sandeepa Dhar as Dr. Kiyana Verma

Sandeepa Dhar plays the role of the psychiatrist Dr Kiyana Verma. Dr Kiyana Verma works at Faith Hospital. She goes beyond the boundaries of her clinic to help her patients. She gets involved in the case of her patient Radhika Kapoor and her husband, business tycoon Yash Kapoor. Sandeepa Dhar is known for roles in the films like Dabangg 2 and Heropanti.

Leena Jumani as Radhika Kapoor

Radhika Kapoor is the wife of business tycoon Yash Kapoor and also Dr Kiyana Verma's patient. She tells Kiyana that she is suffering from physical abuse from her husband. Kiyana digs deeper into Radhika's story to help her.

Omkar Kapoor as Dr Abhijit Verma

Dr Abhijit Verma is the husband of Dr Kiyana Verma. He advises Kiyana against going far into helping Radhika, but she does not heed his advice. Dr Abhijit Verma is an oncologist at Faith Hospital.

Khalid Siddiqui as Yash Kapoor

Yash Kapoor is Radhika's husband and also a business tycoon. As seen in the teaser, he is one day found brutally murdered. All fingers point to Kiyana because she was investigating the truth behind Radhika's allegations.

The cast of Bisaat web series includes actors like Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Ashwin Kaushal appearing in supporting roles in the series. The series follows an investigative thriller pattern throughout. The series is based on Piyush Jha's novel Anti-Social Network.