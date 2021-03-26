Black Clover 288 Release Date And Spoilers; Everything We Know About The Upcoming Chapter

One of the most popular manga series, Black Clover, has reached Chapter 288. The series has also been adapted into an anime TV show which has a large viewership and fanbase across the globe. As Chapter 287 of the manga series will be coming out on Sunday, March 28, 2021, there is still some time for Black Clover 288. Read further to know if there are any spoilers or leaks of the coming chapter and what is going to happen next.

Black Clover 288 release date

The 288th chapter of the series is expected to come out as per its schedule on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The final date will be declared on Sunday, March 28, 2021, the date of the release of the 287th chapter. It is due to the delay in 285th and 286th chapters. Although, the spoilers and leaks of the manga come out two to three days before its release, here are some details about the upcoming chapter.

Black Clover 288 spoilers

Everyone is eager to know about what is going to come next in this manga series. As Asta's time has finally come, he is shining in the story. He has also proved himself as the strongest warrior in the Black Bulls without any magic spells. Yet, adventures are still waiting for him.

Black Clover 288 leaks

In Chapter 288, Nacht and Asta are going to take the twin devils together. Moreover, the two would turn the tide of the raid of Spade Kingdom. There are also many powerful devils that Yuno and Noelle need to step up their game. Although more leaks will be out a few days before the release of the chapter, it is much advised to read it on the day of release itself.

Black Clover anime

The anime Black Clover is ending on March 30, 2021, as per the studio's announcement. It came as a huge shock to the viewers as the series is ending after 170 episodes. The 170th episode will premiere on March 30. As the show is ending, fans will have to read manga chapters which release every week.

Promo Image Source: Black Clover's Instagram