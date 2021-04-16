Black Clover 290 Spoilers And Leaks Out! Asta Faces The Fusion Devils

Black Clove is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by YÅ«ki Tabata. It has been translated into several languages and has become a popular media franchise. Chapter 289 ended with the two high-level devils merging into one.

They create a giant ball of fire and launch it towards Asta who faces it using his first sword. The citizens watch in horror as Asta uses his Demon-Slayer blade to counter the massive ball of magic. As fans are excited to see what happens ahead, the next chapter spoilers are out now.

Black Clover 290 leaks and spoilers

Black Clover chapter 290 will continue the face-off of Asta and the fusion devils (Lilith and Naamah). A Reddit user KamikazeMender shared Black Clover 290 spoilers. The chapter is likely to open from where the previous one ended. Asta brings out his first sword to push back the fusion devils’ magic ball. He launches an attack on them.

In Black Clover 290 spoilers, it is revealed that Asta’s devil Liebe remembers seeing Lilith and Naamah in the Underworld. At the same time, the vice-captain of the Black Bulls, Nacht, supports Asta by freezing the devils in place. Asta manages to get a clear hit and he defeats Lilith and Naamah just before the Devil Union concludes. In the end, Liebe and Asta can be seen smiling.

Black Clover chapter 290 is expected to be filled with heavy fights. Asta and Liebe will show their full strength and the coordination they developed together during the training. The manga is published under Shone Jump magazine, a weekly magazine that comes out every Sunday. Black Clover 290 release date is set for April 18, 2021. It can be read online on Manga Plus and Viz.

Black Clover manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since February 16, 2015. The story follows Asta, a young boy seemingly born without any magic power, something that is unknown in the world he lives in; and his foster brother Yuno who received the rare four-leaf grimoire and has more magic power than most people. With his fellow mages from the Black Bulls, Asta plans to become the next Wizard King.

