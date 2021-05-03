Black Clover 292 Spoilers: Know When The Episode And The Spoilers Of This Manga Releases

The Japanese Manga series Black Clover has garnered a cult-like following all across the world because of its gripping plot. This series is written and illustrated by YÅ«ki Tabata. After the thrilling Black Clover 291 episode that released on April 25, 2021, fans of the show are eagerly waiting for Black Clover chapter 292. For all those who want to know Black Clover 292 spoilers, here are all the details.

Black Clover 292 spoilers

According to a report by otakuhermit.com, Black Clover chapter 292 is expected to release on May 9, 2021. The delay in the release of the latest episode is due to the Golden Week holidays in Japan. The spoilers of this episode are expected to release around May 7 or May 8. This episode will reportedly chronicle Magna and Dante's battle.

Black Clover 291 episode recap

This chapter is titled A Duel with a Distant Inferior saw bravely Asta fought the deadly devils Lilith and Naamah. The vice-captain of the Black Bull squad, Nacht, also was highly impressed with the way Asta fought on the battlefield. Nacht notices that Asta did not complete the Devil Union mode and he successfully managed to beat the devils. Asta also compares Nacht to Captain Yami Sukehiro.

On the other hand, Asta also complains of experiences immense body pain as he executed the Devil’s Union. He also justified the pain by saying that this is one of its side effects. Asta further explains that he will not be able to use the mode for another 30 minutes.

Nacht also expresses his concerns over the powers of the Dark Triad as their powers are of the highest rank. He is also worried that Asta’s friends will not be able to last long in front of Dante and others. He also wants to defeat the Dark Triad before the next gate of the Underworld opens. The vice-captain also suggests that if Asta cannot use the Devil’s Union he can make use of his Anti-Magic to beat his enemies on the field.

Black Clover plot

The pilot of this manga series revolves around a young boy called Asta and his friend Yuno who is raised in an orphanage. Every one around can harvest a magical power except Asta and he tries to gain in through his physical strength. On the contrary, Yuno is born with these powers and they develop a friendly rivalry as well.

Image courtesy- @blackclover Instagram