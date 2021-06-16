Black Clover 296 Chapter: Will Noelle & Undine Rescue Lolopechka From Vanica?

Fans of the Japanese fantasy anime Black Clover is made to wait yet again as the release of the latest chapter was pushed. The anime based on the manga written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. Chapter 295 of the Manga series ended on an intriguing premise as Noelle and Undine are planning to work together to defeat Vanica. The fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Chapter 296 which will be released by this weekend. However, leaks and spoilers of the upcoming chapter have already surfaced on social media.

About Black Clover 296 spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 295 titled, Rematch, saw Noelle show her new power and magical forms. Noelle unleashed a new form called Spirit Dive: Sait Valkyrie Armor in the chapter and the fans are now expecting the battle between Noelle and Vanica to continue in the upcoming chapter. The chapter saw Vanica has also proved her strength as she took Lolopechka under her control.

Noelle and Gaja attack Vanica and Lolopechka. Vanica asks Noelle if she thinks herself strong enough to fight with her. An angry Noella agrees to fight while Undine fails to save Lolopechika. She also reveals the Curse-Warding magic has sucked all her strength and thus to revitalize her strength and to store Mana, Undine adopted the magic book of a different magician. She tells Noelle that she possesses the powers to host Water Spirit. The previous chapter ended with Noelle and Undine saying that they need to work together to defeat Vanica and save Lolopechka.

#BCSpoilers ad for next week: "Fierce battle in the Spade Kingdom!! The fate of Asta & the rest is...?!" There'll also be a "Grimoire bookmark" extra page about a character (those 1-2 page information sheets we've had on Asta, Yuno, Noelle etc so far) pic.twitter.com/fd6g97urn0 — Nitebaron 魔王 (@nite_baron) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a Twitter user by the name of Nitebaron shared a picture ad of the manga and wrote, “Fierce battle in the Spade Kingdom!! The fate of Asta & the rest is...?!" There'll also be a "Grimoire bookmark" extra page about a character (those 1-2 page information sheets we've had on Asta, Yuno, Noelle etc so far).” While a few fan theories have risen regarding the upcoming chapter, most Black Clover 296 leaks state that Vanica VS Noelle will go on for the next few chapters.

About Black Clover 296 release date and time

Black Clover 296 is delayed to Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 11 am EST. Verified Black Clover 296 spoilers and leaks are expected to release by Thursday. All Black Clover chapters are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

IMAGE: BLACK CLOVER'S TWITTER

