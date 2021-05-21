Black Clover Chapter 293 Spoilers - Epic Battle Between Dante And Magna To Ensue

The Black Clover manga is centred around Asta, a young boy seemingly born without any magical power. With the help of his fellow mages, the young boy sets out to become the next Wizard King. The manga was also adapted into an anime with the same name. And after a one-week break, the manga returns this week to showcase the battle between Dante and Magna. Get the Black Clover chapter 293 spoilers here.

Black Clover chapter 293 spoilers

As per IBT, Black Clover Chapter 293 is most likely going to address the cliffhanger moment from Chapter 292. Zora wants Magna to give his all. He asserts that it doesn't matter if the enemy is the final enemy or immortal, Magna has to win this battle against the Dark Triad's Dante. In the previous chapter, Magna requests Zora to teach him how to fight like him. He recalls how he was told in the Heart Kingdom that his magic wasn't sufficient and that he couldn't use Mana to fight. He wants Zora to guide him on how to use arrays. Magna fears that Luck Volta, who has gotten stronger, will go past him and surpass the strengths that he currently possesses. Furthermore, Magna cannot let the Black Bulls down. Zora agrees to train him and takes Magna to his hidden location. He tells Magna that he's looking for his ultimate self for many years and collectively they have a better shot at finding something new.

He starts training and teaches Magna the art of creating runes and arrays. He perceives that peasants like him can endure and make extremely complex and intricate arrays. Though, to reach that level, Magna requires to study the Mana method and discover himself. Magna admits that he has always used magic and spells without thinking about them. Later, he trains hard with Zora and even showcases his pieces of arrays. He devises a spell that can connect the user and the opponent and split their magic evenly. The next scene shows Magna on the battleground fighting against Dante. Magna unleashes Secret Flame Magic: Soul Chain Death Match. It is the same spell that he showed Zora earlier. Magna warns Dante that if he tries to break it, he will go berserk. The Black Cover chapter 293 will be released on Sunday 23 May.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BLACK COVER ANIME

