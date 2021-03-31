Last Updated:

Black Clover Finale Review: Fans Hail The 'emotional End Of Era' With Heartwarming Praises

Black Clover Finale episode is finally out and netizens have flooded Twitter with heartwarming reviews as they bid adieu to the show. Read a few reviews here

Written By
Mamta Raut
Black Clover finale

Yuki Tabata’s manga series Black Clover first debuted back in the year 2017. Now, after multiple plot twists and transformations, the anime has finally bid adieu to all its manga fan base. It’s nearly after four years, that the show is at a much different place as its final episode is worlds apart from its first. The Black Clover finale episode has made netizens emotional as they seemingly find it very difficult to watch the end of an era for their beloved shonen anime.

Black Clover Finale review

The Japanese anime revolves around the life of a young boy Asta and the Black Clover Finale did not only give the central figure a glow-up but also provided a deep insight about his mother. The finale episode took viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotion and it is now receiving a perfect score from netizens. The solid conclusion made it even harder to say goodbye to their beloved manga show.

While, one user wrote, “Man.. It’s really the end for now huh! What an amazing final to wrap up 170 episodes of Black Clover. An episode with rollercoaster of emotions and I can’t thank the staff for their three-and-a-half-year service to Black Clover. Thank You!”. On the other hand, many hailed the show as the ‘best one ever’. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens have reviewed the Black Clover Finale episode:

Black Clover’s plot

The premise of the show revolves around the life of Asta, a young orphan who was left abandoned at the doorstep of an orphanage in Hage Village along will fellow orphan, Yuno. Everyone around him was born with the ability to utilize Mana in the form of Magical power except Asta, who is born without any magic power. Feeling disoriented by his inability, Asta dreams of becoming the next Wizard King and in order to accomplish this, Asta begins to train hard physically to develop powers. Throughout the show, Asta along with Yuno embark on various adventures, making a name for themselves throughout the Clover Kingdom. While the anime show might have ended, but Black Clover will return as a movie, and the announcement of the same was done by Shonen Jump, this Sunday.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Black Clover)

 

 

