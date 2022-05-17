‘Black Mirror’ 6: New Season Of Dystopian Anthology Series In The Works At Netflix

The much-loved dystopian anthology series Black Mirror consists of five seasons, and its last one was released three years ago. As per a recent report by Variety, an all-new season of the much-loved Netflix show is in the works. The news made headlines on Monday, and excited fans took to social media to express their joy about the same.

Black Mirror Season 6 in the works at Netflix

The publication reported on Monday that Black Mirror 6 is in the works and the casting for the new season of the hit show is currently underway. The plot and title of each episode are still not known, but the publication reports that it is set to have more episodes than the last season, which premiered in 2019. Each episode in Black Mirror 6 will reportedly be more cinematic and will be treated as an individual film.

This comes after creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones earlier left the production company of the show, House of Tomorrow in 2020. This company was backed by Endemol Shine Group, and the rights of Black Mirror stayed with them, as they were the parent company, which was later acquired by Banijay Group. This prevented Brooker and Jones from producing the next season of Black Mirror, however, a deal has now been reached and the distribution arm of the company has announced and licensed the next season of the show.

Black Mirror season 5 premiered in 2019 and only included three episodes, which spanned approximately an hour. They were titled Striking Vipers, Smithereens and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. The season starred Andrew Scott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, and others and became the talk of the town when it was released on Netflix.

All about Black Mirror

The hit anthology premiered in 2011 and took the internet by storm with its out-of-the-box plots. All the episodes of the show, across all seasons, exist in a shared universe. They portray the implications of humans being entirely dependent on modern technology and how it eventually leads to catastrophe. Although all the episodes seem to be independent of each other, they include hints and references to previous or upcoming episodes of the show, creating a secret interconnected multiverse, which makes the show an interesting watch.

Image: Twitter/@charltonbrooker

