'Black Mirror' Season 6 Ad Shows People Living In A Situation 'mirroring' Show's Reality

A new creative advertisement for Netflix's Black Mirror has popped up all over the city of Madrid in Spain. The advertisement is just a mirror, with the words, "Black Mirror 6th Season. Live Now, Everywhere," written on top. This advertisement was created right after Black Mirror's creator, Charlie Brooker, announced that he was putting season 6 on hold, as he felt like people would not be able to stomach stories about "societies falling apart" right now.

Creative Black Mirror ad goes viral on social media

Black Mirror. Season 6 pic.twitter.com/v2sZiqFAPZ — Faisal Almalki (@faisalalmalki) June 2, 2020

The above ad was created by a Madrid-based agency called 'Brother Ad School'. The agency that made this ad took the concept of Black Mirror and creatively applied it to real life. This Black Mirror Season 6 advertisement can be found next to bus stops in the city of Madrid, Spain. Social media is enamoured with this intriguing Black Mirror ad, and many netizens have shared photos of themselves in front of the 'mirror'.

This ad was created after Charlie Brooker put Black Mirror Season 6 on hold, claiming that things were already too bleak in real life. Due to current world events, fans of the show were truly impressed by the ad's simple yet creative concept. Here are some reactions to the Black Mirror in real-life advertisement.

How big of a budget does @netflix have? No one told me season 6 of the Black Mirror was going to be this interactive. — Robbie (@originaltiming) June 2, 2020

Wait. What if Black Mirror season 6 does exist but rather than watching it on Netflix, we're simply experiencing it? #BlackMirror — stefan (@stefanabraham_) June 2, 2020

First it was the dark yet weirdly relatable narratives. Second was a step further with interactive film Bandersnatch, and now we ARE in @blackmirror , people. 2020 is Season 6. — Afraah Farhana (@AfraahFarhana) June 2, 2020

Talking about the advertisement to an entertainment portal, Brother Ad School stated that it has been months since the whole lockdown situation started worldwide. The agency further commented that this situation felt like they were living a long episode of Black Mirror. Finally, the agency stated that the 5th season of Black Mirror is the last season on Netflix, and the 6th is happening in the real world.

Show creator Charlie Brooker on why Black Mirror Season 6 is on hold

In an interview with a weekly magazine, Charlie Brooker stated that he has been busy doing various things. However, he did not specify what he was doing during the lockdown. The one thing he was sure about was that Black Mirror Season 6 would be put on hold during the pandemic.

He stated that at the moment, he did not know what stomach there would be among viewers for watching "stories about societies falling apart". He further added that he was keen to revisit his comic skill set. Which is why he had been writing scripts aimed at making himself laugh.

Black Mirror often comes eerily close to mirroring our current reality when it comes to technology and how it is reshaping our society. The series always showcases a dystopian version of the world that has been twisted by overreliance on technology. Black Mirror Season 5 was released on Netflix all the way back in June of 2019.

[Promo Image from Ads of the World Twitter]

