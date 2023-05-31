Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer: Salma Hayek Enters The World Of Nightmares, Tech Takeover

Black Mirror season 6 trailer is out and the show is all set to stream on OTT from June 15. The show created by Charlie Brooker is pegged as "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet". Black Mirror has acquired a cult following as it follows the stories woven around the rising influence of technology in our lives, with some episodes even hinting at tech takeover and slavery.

In the new episodes, the show will go above and beyond what fans have been offered till now. In the trailer, one of the episodes will also be showcasing life in space, among other settings. The dystopian Netflix show has assembled a star-studded roster of talent for its long-awaited Season 6, with Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan featuring in major roles.

"We're back in Black, with a hint of Red!"

The episodes hint at something new and out of the box as the caption read, "We're back in Black, with a hint of Red." It is not clear what the makers have hinted with this but it will surely be something to look forward to. The new season will have four episodes, all set in a different world. One of the stories hints at exploring the paparazzi culture and another one hints at taking on the world of streaming, ironically so.

Black Mirror began life on UK broadcaster Channel 4, where it aired for two seasons before moving to the streaming giant and gaining a more global profile.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker on the upcoming season

During an interaction with a fan site, Charlie Brooker, who has created and written the show, said that he has worked around his own rules for the show. “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself."