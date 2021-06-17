Black Summer Season 2 Release Date And Time: Details About The Zombie Thriller Show

Black Summer is an apocalyptic series created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. The show first premiered in April 2019, and after more than 2 years, Black Summer season 2 has finally started streaming on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The zombie-thriller series gets more gory, dark, and scary with the second season, which was released today, on June 17, 2021.

Black Summer 2's release

After a long wait of over two years, fans of the zombie-thriller show Black Summer can finally view the second season of the series on Netflix, which premiered today, June 17, 2021. Like all other shows on Netflix, Black Summer season 2 release time is expected to be at 12 AM. Subscribers of Netflix in India can stream the apocalyptic series from 1.30 PM on Thursday. As per Eastern Time, the show will be available to watch at 3 AM on June 17, 2021. For the viewers in Australia, Black Summer season 2 on Netflix will be available to watch from 7 PM, while the British audience can stream the series from 8 AM. All the eight episodes of the latest season would be uploaded at once.

More about the show

The official synopsis of the series reads, "Six weeks after the start of the zombie apocalypse, Rose is separated from her daughter, Anna, and she embarks on a harrowing journey to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of refugees in North America, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse". The first season, consisting of 8 episodes, was released on Netflix on April 11, 2019. The series is produced by The Asylum, the same production company behind Z Nation, and is written and directed by John Hyams. The show was renewed for a second season in November 2019.

Black Summer 2 cast

Hollywood actor Jaime King stars in the lead role as Rose, a mother who is separated from her daughter during the earliest and most deadly days of a zombie apocalypse. Other actors in the show include Justin Chu Cary as Julius James, Christine Lee as Ooh "Sun" Kyungsun, Kelsey Flower as Lance, and Sal Velez Jr as William. The majority of the series was filmed in Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

Image - Black Summer's Instagram Account

