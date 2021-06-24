Black Summer Season 3 Cast: Know Details About The Cast Of This Zombie-apocalypse Show

Black Summer is a popular Netflix show that is set in the Z Nation universe and follows the story of a crack team of special forces that fights for hope in the darkest times of the world as it deals with a zombie apocalypse. The second season of the show starts right after the events of the first season where Lance is shown siphoning gas into a car. Lance flees from a zombie but let’s a seemingly pregnant woman named Sophie enter into his car after she begs him. Recently, the show ended its second season. However, announcements regarding the third season haven’t been made by Netiflix but because of a good response the show is expected to renew. Details regarding the plot, cast and release date haven’t been revealed yet but the main cast of the show will reprise their respective roles. From Jaime King to Zoe Marlett, read on to know Black Summer season 3 cast.

Black Summer season 3 cast

Jaime King as Rose

Jaime King plays the role of Rose in the show. She has been a part of many horror-related projects like My Bloody Valentine, Sin City and The Spirit. She was also a part of the popular movie Ocean’s 8.

Christine Lee as Sun

Christine Lee essays the role of Sun in the show. She is known for being a part of projects like Colossal, Travelers, and Broken Diamonds. She even played a titular role in the mini-series Debris.

Bobby Naderi as Ray Nazeri

Bobby Naderi plays the role of Ray Nazeri in the show. He has been a part of projects like Under the Shadow, Bright and Deputy. He also played the role of Hank in the movie I Blame Society in 2020.

Zoe Marlett as Anna

Zoe essays the role of Anna in Black Summer. She even played small roles in projects like Marlene and Alive. She even played the role of Amber in Red Letter Day.

Jesse Lipscombe as Mance

Jesse Lipscombe plays the role of Mance in the show. Originally, Jesse is a producer and has produce shows like Locked In Love , It’s Not My Fault and several others. Jesse Lipscombe even played the role of Coach Harris in the movie #Roxy.

