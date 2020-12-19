'Black Widows' Audience Review: 'Tantalising & Scintillating' Story Keeps Fans Enthralled

ZEE5’s latest release Black Widows has created quite a stir amongst fans on Twitter. This crime drama series narrates an intriguing tale of romance, murder and betrayal with heinous twist and turns. Released on Friday, December 18, this new web series is the remake of an international series of the same name. Filled with dark humour, Black Widows chronicles the lives of three best friends who plan a perfect murder to kill their husband after growing tired of their wedding life.

The series has garnered positive reception from the audiences so far. The vindication of three women has been much-loved by the netizens. Here’s taking a quick look at the audience reactions that ZEE5’s Black Widows received on Twitter.

Black Widows: Audience reaction

As soon as the series surfaced on the OTT platform, many fans began ‘binge-watching’ it. A user also narrated how they stopped watching Peaky Blinders to watch Black Widows. Another user described the show as ‘tantalising & scintillating’. For some, Black Widows is a 'full-on time pass’ series. Check it out:

Stopped watching Peaky Blinders in between to watch Black Widows. Dekhun ami apnar koto boro Fan ❤ — Avishek (@avishekroy25) December 18, 2020

@SharadK7 binge watched #blackwidows

Tantalising

Scintillating

Keeps you on the edge of your seat

Fantastic acting

....

Loved the #Mehrotras@SharadK7 steals the show

Thanks @BirsaDasgupta @ZEE5India — indurajay (@indutyagi2) December 18, 2020

3 women are killing their abusive husbands, loving it — The Secular Buffalo (@jenaanindya) December 18, 2020

Binge watching @ZEE5Premium 's #BlackWidows

wait for the reviews — The Secular Buffalo (@jenaanindya) December 18, 2020

Black Widows plot

Starring Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles, Black Widows is a revenge tale. In an attempt to end their misery, three married women plan the perfect murder of their husband. To execute the plan, the trio plans an exotic vacation and plant a bomb in the speed boat of their husbands which they used to cross the lake. The first season of the series consists of 12 episodes and the first episode takes viewers to a picturesque scene with three men on a speed boat. Within a split second, the boat catches flames resulting in their death.

Soon after, viewers are taken to the flashback of their wedding lives. With chaos and fights each day, all the three couple were leading a miserable life. When the plan is successful, the widows go on living their normal life until the blast from the past haunts them again. The cops find clues of suspected murder and all the three widows come under investigation officer’s radar.

