BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In Starrer ‘Snowdrop’ To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar; Check Date

Recently, online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the much-awaited K-drama, Snowdrop is all set to premiere on the streamer in India, beginning February, reported Pinkvilla. The report suggests the first episode will be available in India on February 9 and the 16-episode K-drama will be releasing a new episode every week on Disney+ Hotstar. The period drama recently aired its last two episodes on January 30 on the South Korean channel, JTBC.

Watch Snowdrop in India on Disney+ Hotstar

Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and helmed by Jo Hyun Tak, Snowdrop is set in 1987's Seoul, South Korea. The new K-drama depicts a love tale of Su Ho, played by Jung Hae In, a student at a prestigious university, who suddenly rushes into a women's university dorm that is covered in blood state one day.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo plays Young Ro, a women's university student who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance. The drama also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin. Snowdrop originally premiered on December 18.

Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak is the power-duo who also have 2018's thriller drama release, Sky Castle under their credits. Snowdrop was among the Top five most-watched titles in the majority of APAC markets on the streamer for the first five consecutive weeks since its premiere.

Talking about the drama, director Jo Hyun Taj described it as a 'heart-warming fictional melodrama' that revolves around a young couple in love and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime.

Image: Instagram/@holyhaein