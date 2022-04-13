BLACKPINK's Lisa & Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi Stir Internet With Latest Post; Here's Why

Touted as one of the biggest pop girl bands in the world, South Korean band BLACKPINK has reigned over the music industry since its debut in 2016. Consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, they debuted under YG Entertainment and have global hits like How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU and more. The band has also collaborated with international artists like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and more.

On the other hand, Indian actor Anupam Tripathi found success in South Korea after he rose to fame for his role of Ali in Netflix's survival drama Squid Game. The actor received international limelight and praises for his stellar acting. After the success of the drama, the actor got ventures like Scammers and Vanishing.

While these two South Korean artists are considered to be at the top of their respective fields, they do not seem to have any connection with each other. However, recent posts from Anupam Tripathi and BLACKPINK's Lisa have got the fans thinking otherwise.

BLACKPINK's Lisa & 'Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi's latest Instagram post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 33-year-old actor shared multiple pictures from his latest outing where he stood under the cherry blossom tree. The white petals matched Tripathi's casual attire as he happily posed in front of the tree. Interestingly, on the same day, the youngest member of the band, Lisa, posted pictures with a similar background.

The 25-year-old singer-rapper wore a black blazer over a brown top paired with white pants. She posed goofily under the cherry blossom tree for the pictures. A few hours later, the singer posted another series of pictures from her outing in the city during the cherry blossom season. In the pictures, Lisa wore a denim dungaree over a bright yellow top and sported a black cap.

Fans could not help but notice how similar the duo's background was and how they posted the picture simultaneously. One fan commented on Tripathi's post by writing, ''When you saw BP Lisa's post first,'' while another wrote, ''Do you @lalalalisa_m @holyhaein @sooyaaa__ are in the same place.'' Another netizen pointed out how that several Koreans are posting pictures under the cherry blossom tree.

Image: Twitter/@lalalalisa_m/sangipaiya