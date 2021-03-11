BLACKPINK's Rosé To Promote Her New Solo Album On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's Rose is all set to make an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new album R. Rose has confirmed that she will be performing her new lead single On the Ground live on the talk show will be performing on the March 16. She will reportedly be the first-ever South Korean soloist to appear on the show. Check out the update by BLACKPINK here.

BLACKPINK's Rose to perform live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

BLACKPINK's vocalist Rose is all set to drop her solo debut album titled R, this Friday on March 12. The news of the vocalist's solo project has been getting plenty of circulation on social media platforms and dominating news headlines ever since fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie released her solo single, titled Solo, in November 2018. The acclaimed South Korean girl group last appeared together on the same show in June 2020, where they had performed How You Like That and took on the "Try Not to Laugh" challenge with the host Jimmy Fallon.

According to NME, Rosé will join the line-up of celebs who will be interviewed on The Tonight Show in the coming week, including rapper Freddie Gibbs, Japanese Breakfast, Camilo and Adrianne Lenker. Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and Riverdale actor Madelaine Petsch will also appear as guests alongside her on the show that night. The singer's debut album has already sold over 400,000 copies and has broken records for being the first Korean female solo artist to sell these many pre-orders online. Due to the pandemic, her performance will be pre-recorded from South Korea itself.

Where to watch Rose on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon?

While clips of the full episodes usually debut on YouTube the following day of the actual programming by NBC, USA viewers will be able to catch the full episode on NBC's website and their premium streaming service Peacock. Indian viewers will be able to catch the full episode the following day of the premiere on Comedy Central India channel, available on all cable networks in India.