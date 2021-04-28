Blake Shelton Guesses Who Will Win This 'The Voice' Season And It Isn’t Team Blake

The knockout rounds on the ongoing season of The Voice wrapped up on Monday, April 26 episode and Blake Shelton is already taking a guess at the final result of the season. To the viewers and mentors’ surprise, Shelton was not praising himself and his team and was of the opinion that they might be losing this season and also expressed who he thinks will win it. Scroll along to know more about what he had to say.

Blake Shelton guesses who will win The Voice

The mentor thinks that the winner for this season will be someone from Kelly Clarkson’s team and it is Kenzie Wheeler. Although, if the blind auditions would have been a little different, Kenzie would be winning it for Team Blake. During the rehearsals on Monday, Kelly asked Wheeler, “I have one question: How incredibly mad were you at me for blocking you from getting on Blake’s team?”, to which Kenzie replied, “I mean, he was my first choice”. Further on in the show, Kelly confessed “I watched you in rehearsal, and I was like, "Oh no, he’s like a real Blake fan, and I just totally took that dream away!”.

However, Kenzie seems absolutely okay with being on Kelly’s team, especially after she compared him to George Strait this week, which is a huge compliment coming from her, who is a proud Texas native. Kelly loved to see Blake being annoyed with the fact that he couldn’t get Kenzie on his team. Kelly was proud as she said, “I can’t wait for Blake to hear that and be like, ‘Yeah, you suck for blocking me;” after watching Wheeler’s rehearsal to the song Beer Never Broke My Heart by Luke Combs. Not just Kelly, even Snoop Dogg loved Kenzie’s rehearsal and said, “There’s gonna be a whole lot of women screaming in the front row”.

After the performance, Kenzie was joined by Blake on stage, who said, “I gotta say something here. You’re probably gonna win this show … and that haircut gonna be trending. And I wanna be in on it”. Further on Blake said on a serious note that Kenzie is a real deal and said, “We can joke about the hairdo and all that, but you’re a talented SOB. … What a shame it is that Kelly blocked me”.

Promo Image Source: Blake Shelton’s Instagram