'Blood And Water' Season 2 In The Making? Read Details Here

Netflix’s latest show, Blood And Water is becoming hugely popular with fans across the world. Fans of other Netflix originals like Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Gossip Girl, etc have already become fans of the show. The entire first season of Blood And Water was recently released a few days back and fans are already awaiting the second season. Here is everything you need to know about Blood And Water season 2.

ALSO READ | Francois Truffaut, Jacques Demy's Classics To Stream On Netflix After Deal With MK2 Films

Will there be a Blood And Water season 2?

The first season of Blood And Water only released a few days back. Hence, it will be a little early to comment on Blood And Water season 2. The OTT platform usually announces a new season between one month to six months of the show’s release. Hence, there is a very good chance that fans might have to wait for a couple more months before they can know anything about Blood And Water season 2. Additionally, Netflix reportedly decides a show’s renewal only on the show’s ratings.

ALSO READ | Ghee Happy: Netflix Announces New Animated Series On Hindu Deities

Currently, the show has received a positive response from the audience and critics across the world. Hence, there is a very good chance that Blood And Water season 2 could come out. Blood And Water also received a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to various reports, even if Netflix gives a green signal for Blood And Water season 2 then fans can expect the new season to arrive by mid-2021 at the earliest.

ALSO READ | 'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoiler Alert: What Disease Does Berlin Have?

If Blood And Water season 2 comes back, then fans can be rest assured that thee makers will be bringing the original cast for the new season as well. This means that fans will see Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel and Arno Greef in Blood And Water season 2 as well. Many fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the new season of Blood And Water after the first season ended on a deadly cliffhanger.

The first season of Blood And Water ended with Ama Qamata aka Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema aka Fikile stumbling upon the fact that they are related. Fans of Blood And Water are also eager to know whether Fikile and Chad have ended their relationship or not. Many fans of Blood And Water have been praising the show on social media as well while also claiming how they are eagerly waiting for a second season. With the enormous success of the first season, fans can expect an announcement for season 2 soon.

ALSO READ | 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory' All Set To Be Adapted Into A TV Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.