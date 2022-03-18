Last Updated:

'Bloody Brothers' Twitter Review: Netizens Share Views On Jaideep Ahlawat-Mohd Ayyub Show

'Bloody Brothers' Twitter review: Netizens shared their views on Jaideep Ahlawat-Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub show, which hit an OTT platform on Friday.

Almost five years ago, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub had worked in the same film Raees. While they only played supporting characters around the protagonists that time, this time they are the characters around whom the action takes place. The duo is also together in the frame, but in a different medium, a series, that is releasing on an Over-The-Top medium.

Jaideep and Mohd play brothers in the movie and there is a lot of thrills, mystery and twists in the series.  

The show was released on Friday, among the various OTT releases over the Holi weekend. Many shared their thoughts on what they felt about the series.  Bloody Brothers seemed to be impressing the audiences, as per the initial comments.

Bloody Brothers Twitter review

One netizen termed Bloody Brothers as the 'most entertaining web series' he had ever seen. He added that it was 'super fantastic', and also praised the writing, cinematography, background music and performances and called it 'amazingly brilliant.'

Another penned an appreciation post for Jaideep, saying he had 'nailed it' as the character Jaggi Grover and that he was a 'control freak' who wanted to rule everyone. The netizen stated that the Raazi star was 'hard to overlook' while also mentioning his one-liners, expressions and dance moves.

'Brilliantly awesome', 'nuanced', read a message from an Australian user on Instagram. She too praised his expressions, and gave a shoutout to his comic timing, 'empowering' presence. She said Jaideep looked his 'handsomest best' and also acknowledged his stylist's work in that regard. 

One wrote to Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub that the series looked 'interesting' from the initial episodes. 'Amazing', read one of the comments on the Tanu Weds Manu star's Instagram handle.  

'Indian version' of the game GTA 5, read another one of the comments.

One, however, felt that the plot eventually 'loses steam.'

Bloody Brothers plot, cast & crew

The duo plays brothers who mow down a man in the middle of the night accidentally. The plot revolves the different ways they try to cover the incident up, amid the man's family, lawyer and others searching for his whereabouts. The film is directed by Saathiya fame Shaad Ali. 

The movie also stars Satish Kaushik, Tina Desai, Asrani, Shruti Seth, Mugdha Godse,Maya Alagh, Jitendra Joshi, among others. 

It is available for streaming on Zee5.

